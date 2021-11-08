Lucca apologizes to Fluminense fans for a gesture: “I never intended to offend them” | Rio de Janeiro

After Marcos Felipe on Sunday, this Monday it was Lucca’s turn to use social media to defend herself. The target of criticism from the goalkeeper by fans in the victory of the Fluminense 1-0 over Sport last Saturday, the striker was caught in an image making gestures with his arm towards the South of Maracanã stands, where most of the tricolors are traditionally located, during the celebration of David Braz’s goal in stoppage time, time when the team was under protest (see the video below) .

Unlike Marcos Felipe, who was not filmed or photographed during the celebration and said that his gestures were for a single fan, whom he called “sincere TN10” and that, according to the goalkeeper, he had been cursing him since the beginning of the game, Lucca did not explain his gesture. The attacker only apologized and said that it was not to offend the fans:

– Flu fans, since Saturday I’ve been receiving messages about the celebration of the goal of our victory. I apologize to those who felt offended, I never intended to offend them. Let’s go to the next games together! Tricolors greetings – wrote the player.

1 of 2 Lucca wrote message to fans in Instagram stories — Photo: Reproduction, Instagram Lucca wrote a message to the fans in Instagram stories — Photo: Reproduction, Instagram

The hard-earned victory over Sport was marked by the “climate” between players and fans. In addition to the episodes involving Marcos Felipe and Lucca, the team did not go to the stands to say thanks, as is common (although it is not a rule) after the final whistle in home victories. An attitude that resulted in some boos and also reverberated on social networks.

Fluminense returns to the field this Tuesday, against Grêmio in Porto Alegre, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The reunion with the tricolor fans will be on Sunday, at Maracanã, in front of the vice-leader Palmeiras.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: