Luciano Huck commits a series of gaffes in honor of Marília Mendonça on ‘Domingão’ | Television

Luciano Huck makes a huge sequence of mistakes during homage to Marília Mendonça on ‘Domingão’reproduction

Posted 08/11/2021 09:29 | Updated 11/8/2021 09:30

Rio – Luciano Huck committed a series of faux pas during “Domingão” in honor of singer Marília Mendonça, who died at the age of 26, last Friday, victim of a plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. The presenter received artists, friends of Marília, on the stage of the program. Very moved, the singers managed to perform with difficulty and were scolded by the presenter more than once.

Plane crash

Luciano Huck couldn’t hold back and mentioned at least three times the plane accident itself, which happened in 2015, in Mato Grosso do Sul. The presenter was with his wife, Angelica, and the couple’s children, on the aircraft, who had to make a forced landing after leaving Miranda, 201 km from the capital, where Angelica was recording “Estrelas”. At the time, all occupants of the aircraft survived. In addition to citing the accident itself on the program, Huck also recalled the case on the day of the singer’s death.

aviation specialist

In an auditorium full of the singer’s friends, Luciano Huck invited aviation specialist Lito Sousa to talk in detail about what might have happened on the flight that killed the artist, producer Henrique Ribeiro, the uncle and advisor of singer Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana. The friends, already shaken, were forced to relive the entire accident.

The presenter also missed basic data about the accident, such as the time of the fall. He also forgot the pilot’s name, Geraldo, and was “saved” by specialist Lito Sousa.

Inappropriate comments

Luciano Huck stated that Marília Mendonça wrote, at the age of 15, the song “Você Não Manda em Mim”, which was actually composed by her brother, João Gustavo, this year. In addition, when recalling Marília’s last performance at “Domingão”, a few weeks ago, Huck pointed out that she, Maiara and Maraísa were “skinny”.

“Three weeks I was with the three of them on stage. In fact, it was only half of the three on stage, because they were all three skinny,” began the presenter. It is not known whether he was alerted at the electronic point or noticed the faux pas by himself, but he stopped himself and changed the course of his speech. The comment generated revolt on social networks.

Luisa Souza?

When calling Luisa Sonza to sing the song “Graveto”, alongside Tierry, Luciano Huck asked the singer not to cry during the performance of the song. In addition, he still got the singer’s name wrong and called her “Luisa Souza”. Even with Huck’s reprimand, Luisa Sonza was moved and cried during the song. She was comforted by the other artists who were there.