Luciano Huck commits gaffe and criticized after citing weight of Marlia Mendona

Marlia Mendona and Luciano Huck (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/TV Globo)

This last Sunday (11/08),

Luciano Huck


made a faux pas in honoring the singer


Marlia Mendona

, who died on Friday (Nov 5), when commenting on the weight of the sertaneja and her friends

mahara


and

marasa

. The comment came when he recalled the trio’s participation on Sunday a few weeks ago.

“I was remembering now. It’s been three weeks since I was with the three on stage. Three weeks. It actually came to half of the three on stage, because the three were skinny.”

, declared the presenter, surprising netizens.

“Of the most absolute nothing, Luciano Huck, in the tribute he organized for Marlia Mendona, remembers her, Maiara and Maraisa’s participation in #Sunday three weeks ago, and talks unnecessarily about their weight: ‘actually I was only with half of the three on stage, they were skinny'”

, vented a f on the social network.

“I would sincerely want to understand WHAT is the thing with the bodies of women that Luciano Huck put in a ‘the three skinny ones’ referring to MM and Maiara and Maraisa. IN A PROGRAM THAT’S BASICLY A VELRIO”

, criticized another Internet user.

The attraction had several special participations, among them, the one of

Anitta

and

Caetano

fleecy

, who sang hits from the sertaneja by video. The powerful recorded from the United States, where she is living, the song ”

Everyone Will Suffer”

, composed by

Larissa Ferreira

,

Isaiah Junior

,

Diego Silveira

and

Renno Poet

. J

Caetano

gave a palette of

“I want you the way you want”

, signed by the sertaneja with the duo

mahara

and


marasa

.