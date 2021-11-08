Luciano Huck commits gaffe and criticized after citing weight of Marlia Mendona

Marlia Mendona and Luciano Huck (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/TV Globo)

This last Sunday (11/08),



Luciano Huck





made a faux pas in honoring the singer



Marlia Mendona



, who died on Friday (Nov 5), when commenting on the weight of the sertaneja and her friends



mahara



and



marasa



. The comment came when he recalled the trio’s participation on Sunday a few weeks ago.

“I was remembering now. It’s been three weeks since I was with the three on stage. Three weeks. It actually came to half of the three on stage, because the three were skinny.”



, declared the presenter, surprising netizens.

Absolutely nothing, Luciano Huck, in the tribute he organized for Marlia Mendona, remembers her participation, Maiara and Marasa in the #Sunday for three weeks, and he talks unnecessarily about their weight: “actually it was only half of the three on stage, they were skinny”. pic.twitter.com/1h79kxHzes %u2014 the Subject %uD83D%uDCFA%uD83D%uDDA4 (@EoSubject_) November 7, 2021

“Of the most absolute nothing, Luciano Huck, in the tribute he organized for Marlia Mendona, remembers her, Maiara and Maraisa’s participation in #Sunday three weeks ago, and talks unnecessarily about their weight: ‘actually I was only with half of the three on stage, they were skinny'”



, vented a f on the social network.

“I would sincerely want to understand WHAT is the thing with the bodies of women that Luciano Huck put in a ‘the three skinny ones’ referring to MM and Maiara and Maraisa. IN A PROGRAM THAT’S BASICLY A VELRIO”



, criticized another Internet user.

The attraction had several special participations, among them, the one of



Anitta



and



Caetano





fleecy



, who sang hits from the sertaneja by video. The powerful recorded from the United States, where she is living, the song ”



Everyone Will Suffer”



, composed by



Larissa Ferreira



,



Isaiah Junior



,



Diego Silveira



and



Renno Poet



. J



Caetano



gave a palette of



“I want you the way you want”



, signed by the sertaneja with the duo



mahara



and



marasa



.