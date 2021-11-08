Luciano Huck commits gaffe and criticized after citing weight of Marlia Mendona

This last Sunday (11/08),
Luciano Huck
made a faux pas in honoring the singer
Marlia Mendona
, who died on Friday (Nov 5), when commenting on the weight of the sertaneja and her friends
mahara
and
marasa
. The comment came when he recalled the trio’s participation on Sunday a few weeks ago.
“I was remembering now. It’s been three weeks since I was with the three on stage. Three weeks. It actually came to half of the three on stage, because the three were skinny.”
, declared the presenter, surprising netizens.
Absolutely nothing, Luciano Huck, in the tribute he organized for Marlia Mendona, remembers her participation, Maiara and Marasa in the #Sunday for three weeks, and he talks unnecessarily about their weight: “actually it was only half of the three on stage, they were skinny”. pic.twitter.com/1h79kxHzes
, vented a f on the social network.
“I would sincerely want to understand WHAT is the thing with the bodies of women that Luciano Huck put in a ‘the three skinny ones’ referring to MM and Maiara and Maraisa. IN A PROGRAM THAT’S BASICLY A VELRIO”
, criticized another Internet user.
The attraction had several special participations, among them, the one of
Anitta
and
Caetano
fleecy
, who sang hits from the sertaneja by video. The powerful recorded from the United States, where she is living, the song ”
Everyone Will Suffer”
, composed by
Larissa Ferreira
,
Isaiah Junior
,
Diego Silveira
and
Renno Poet
. J
Caetano
gave a palette of
“I want you the way you want”
, signed by the sertaneja with the duo
mahara
and
marasa
.