Luciano Huck is accused of fatphobia when talking about the weight of Marília Mendonça | Gabriel Perline

Playback/TV Globo Luciano Huck paid tribute to Marília Mendonça in Domingão, but was criticized for commenting on the singer’s weight

Fans of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) got angry with Luciano Huck this Sunday (7) during the tribute that he and his production performed in Domingão with Huck. Live, on Globo, the presenter cited the weight of the presenter and sisters Maiara and Maraisa when remembering the appearance of the trio on his program, weeks before the plane crash.

“I was remembering now. It’s been three weeks since I was with the three of them on stage. Three weeks. In fact, only half of the three came on stage, because the three were skinny, right?”, said the presenter.

He choked on the microphone as he finished speaking. It is not known if he heard an alert at the point about the nonsense he had said or if the presenter himself became aware of the dangerous speech. And there was no other. The public quickly demonized Huck for citing Marília Mendonça’s physical form instead of continuing to talk about her career and her legacy.

In the continuation of his speech, he committed yet another faux pas, which got him massacred on Twitter.

“This music thing, it becomes eternal. Forever we will listen to this poetry, we will forever remember this moment, forever this music will be able to be a feminist banner without being a feminist, an important banner for women. …”, he continued, again altering the course of his speech, without finishing the line of reasoning.

Fans got angry with the presenter for showing ignorance of the singer’s work. Marília has always been a feminist, spoke about her struggle to defend women in almost all her songs, was considered an active voice in raising awareness of the importance of sorority and tried to help many others because of her social work.

Check out some reactions from fans of Marília Mendonça on Twitter:

luciano huck being fat phobic with marilia mendonça on national television guys sincerely… — the spectacular natalia spider (@jjonasbrotherz) November 7, 2021

Finally, even the dumbest viewer on Globo realizing that Luciano Huck is an idiot — Rezinha (@Rezinha_BeBeBe) November 7, 2021

Luciano Huck in his role as a man talking about the weight of 3 women… — aℓessαи∂rα  (@alestreep) November 7, 2021

Luciano Huck again came to Marilia, Maiara and Maraisa: “I was with them for 3 weeks, in fact, half of the 3, because they were skinny.” Fuck, very clueless again #sunday

https://t.co/G0MUmykn6b — welington (@welington_er) November 7, 2021

The scream that Luciano Huck must have taken from the director, he started talking about the thinness of Marília Mendonça and Maiara and Maraisa and stopped mid-sentence #Sunday — margela (@MaissGela) November 7, 2021

Absolutely nothing, Luciano Huck, in the tribute he organized for Marília Mendonça, remembers her, Maiara and Maraísa’s participation in the #Sunday

three weeks ago, and talks unnecessarily about their weight: “actually it was only half of the three on stage, they were skinny”. pic.twitter.com/1h79kxHzes — It’s the Subject 📺🖤 (@EoSubject_) November 7, 2021