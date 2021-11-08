Luciano Huck is criticized after talking about Marília Mendonça’s weight

Luciano Huck caused controversy on social networks this Sunday (7/11), during a tribute to Marília Mendonça in Domingão, when commenting on the weight of the sertaneja and her friends Maiara and Maraisa. The comment came when he recalled the trio’s participation on Sunday a few weeks ago.

“I was remembering now. It’s been three weeks since I was with the three of them on stage. Three weeks. In fact, only half of the three came on stage, because the three were skinny”, declared the presenter, revolting netizens.

“Of the most absolute nothing, Luciano Huck, in the tribute he organized for Marília Mendonça, remembers her, Maiara and Maraisa’s participation in #Domingão three weeks ago, and talks unnecessarily about their weight: “actually I was only with half of the three on stage, they were skinny”, wrote a profile of the social network, detonating the presenter.

“I would like to sincerely understand WHAT is the thing with the bodies of women that Luciano Huck put a ‘the three skinny ones’ referring to MM and Maiara and Maraisa. IN A PROGRAM THAT IS BASICALLY A WEEKEND”, criticized yet another internet user.

See more reactions:

Praise to Anitta and Caetano

The special Domingão in honor of Marília Mendonça also had high moments, praised by fans on social networks. Among them, the participation of Anitta and Caetano Veloso, by video, singing hits from the country. The powerful recorded from the United States, where she is living, the song Todo Mundo Vai Sofrer, composed by Larissa Ferreira, Isaias Junior, Diego Silveira and Renno Poeta. Caetano gave a little piece of Quero Você Do The Way You Want, signed by the sertaneja with the duo Maiara and Maraísa.

