Luciano Huck’s gaffes mark homage on ‘Domingão’

Today’s “Domingão com Huck” was dedicated to Marília Mendonça and brought together artists and fans to celebrate the trajectory of the singer who died on Friday (5), aged 26, in a plane crash. Even though the program’s stage was one of strong emotions for friends from the country, Luciano Huck was the protagonist of a series of gaffes.

The presenter cited at least three times a forced landing he faced in a small plane in MS in 2015, he misnamed Luísa Sonza and was even criticized for commenting on the body of Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa when citing the singers’ presentation at the program last month.

“I Survived”

Luciano Huck spoke at least three times about his own plane crash, which happened in 2015 in MS, when he commented on the plane crash that left Marília Mendonça, 26, the producer Henrique Ribeiro, uncle and advisor to singer Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana dead.

At the time of its own incident, all the occupants came out alive. The aircraft in which he was with his wife, Angélica, and the children made a forced landing after leaving Miranda, 201 km from the capital, in the Pantanal region, where Angelica was recording scenes from the program “Estrelas”.

On the day of the singer’s death, the presenter had already commented on the accident itself to talk about the singer’s death.

Interruptions and pilot name change

Huck also brought onstage aviation specialist Lito Sousa to go into details about how Marília Mendonça could have died, even citing the impacts of a plane crash on a victim’s internal organs. In addition to interrupting him to make long and mistaken speeches, the conversation took place with all of Marília Mendonça’s artists and friends on stage, forced to see and hear everything.

In addition, Huck misrepresented basic information about the accident, from the time the aircraft crashed to, when talking about the occupants, forgetting the name of the pilot who was in command of the aircraft, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros. Lito was the one who saved him.

Uninformed and inappropriate comments

Luciano Huck credited the beginning of Marília Mendonça’s career with a song that was written by her brother this year. The song “Você Não Manda em Mim” was composed by singer João Gustavo and the track talks about all types of domestic violence. The presenter said that she did it when she was “about 15 years old”.

In addition, when recalling the last appearance of Marília Mendonça on the program, alongside Maiara and Maraisa, last month, Huck pointed out that the three were “skinny”.

Three weeks I was with the three of them on stage. In fact, it was only half of the three on stage, because they were all three skinny.

The comment generated revolt on social networks.