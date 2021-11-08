Luciano Huck’s gaffes mark homage on ‘Domingão’

Today’s “Domingão com Huck” was dedicated to Marília Mendonça and brought together artists and fans to celebrate the trajectory of the singer who died on Friday (5), aged 26, in a plane crash. Even though the program’s stage was one of strong emotions for friends from the country, Luciano Huck was the protagonist of a series of gaffes.
The presenter cited at least three times a forced landing he faced in a small plane in MS in 2015, he misnamed Luísa Sonza and was even criticized for commenting on the body of Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa when citing the singers’ presentation at the program last month.
“I Survived”
Luciano Huck spoke at least three times about his own plane crash, which happened in 2015 in MS, when he commented on the plane crash that left Marília Mendonça, 26, the producer Henrique Ribeiro, uncle and advisor to singer Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana dead.
At the time of its own incident, all the occupants came out alive. The aircraft in which he was with his wife, Angélica, and the children made a forced landing after leaving Miranda, 201 km from the capital, in the Pantanal region, where Angelica was recording scenes from the program “Estrelas”.
On the day of the singer’s death, the presenter had already commented on the accident itself to talk about the singer’s death.
Interruptions and pilot name change
Huck also brought onstage aviation specialist Lito Sousa to go into details about how Marília Mendonça could have died, even citing the impacts of a plane crash on a victim’s internal organs. In addition to interrupting him to make long and mistaken speeches, the conversation took place with all of Marília Mendonça’s artists and friends on stage, forced to see and hear everything.
In addition, Huck misrepresented basic information about the accident, from the time the aircraft crashed to, when talking about the occupants, forgetting the name of the pilot who was in command of the aircraft, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros. Lito was the one who saved him.
Uninformed and inappropriate comments
Luciano Huck credited the beginning of Marília Mendonça’s career with a song that was written by her brother this year. The song “Você Não Manda em Mim” was composed by singer João Gustavo and the track talks about all types of domestic violence. The presenter said that she did it when she was “about 15 years old”.
In addition, when recalling the last appearance of Marília Mendonça on the program, alongside Maiara and Maraisa, last month, Huck pointed out that the three were “skinny”.
Three weeks I was with the three of them on stage. In fact, it was only half of the three on stage, because they were all three skinny.
The comment generated revolt on social networks.
Luísa “Souza”
When he invited Luísa Sonza to the stage for her to sing the song “Graveto”, alongside Thierry, Luciano Huck called the singer “Souza” and even joked, stating that it would only be worth crying for the performance of the song.
The singer, who was also a friend of Marília Mendonça, was very emotional during and was welcomed by the other artists when she burst into tears during the performance of the song.
Zero common sense and “forced” presentation
After the exhibition of a collective letter to Marília Mendonça’s son, Léo, all the artists present began to cry on stage. It is worth mentioning that many of them, such as Luísa Sonza and Naiara Azevedo, were yesterday in Goiânia to say goodbye to the singer.
Luciano Huck, in turn, ignored the general commotion and insisted, more than once, for the artists to sing on stage. “There’s a whimper here, you can sing, can’t you?”, he said before the performance of “Infiel”. Some, like Naiara Azevedo, denied it, still drying their tears. This did not stop the presenter from insisting and leading everyone to sing before they could recover.
The behavior, during what should have been a tribute, did not pass unnoticed on social networks.
The accident
Marília Mendonça died on Friday after the plane that was taking her to Piedade de Caratinga (MG), 309 km from Belo Horizonte, where she would crash. a show for 8,000 people this weekend. The fall happened around 3:30 pm.
In addition to Marília Mendonça, producer Henrique Bahia, the singer’s advisor and uncle, Abiceli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana died. The plane was 2 km from the airport where it was going to land when it crashed, in a place of difficult access.
The aircraft would have hit the cable of an electricity distribution tower before falling into a watercourse, according to Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais), which manages the supply of electricity in the region. The accident is being investigated by Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) and caused the interruption of access to electricity for 33 thousand people.
The plane left Goiânia and headed for the airport in Caratinga (MG). The rest of the band took the bus and was already waiting for the singer in town.