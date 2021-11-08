Luísa Sonza remembers the last time she met Marília Mendonça

Many artists were clearly impacted by the death of Marília Mendonça, who was one of the biggest names in music today.

Luísa Sonza is devastated as a plane crash, and through her official Instagram profile, she recalled the last time they met.

In fact, this moment was when the two recorded a duet version of the track “Melhor Sozinha”, single from the album “Doce 22” by Sonza.

“The last time we saw each other we literally spent the entire day together and it was one of the most amazing and special days of my life. I am relieved to know that on that day I experienced the famous “now”. We did so many things that my feeling is that that day had at least 100 hours”, she began, moved.

“I spoke and demonstrated everything to you and also heard from an idol of mine the most beautiful things that any artist has ever said to me. In the purest way. And it was you talking to me. I looked at you and thought: my God, it’s Marília. She’s singing with me. The last day we saw each other was when I flew overnight to Goiânia to spend the day with you. And now I’m here again, on the plane, going overnight to Goiânia to spend the day with you”, said Luísa.

Too bad it won’t be the way I wanted it to be. Too bad it won’t be one of the funnest days of my life this time. Perhaps one of the saddest days. But I will try to make sure it is not. I want your ticket to be light. After all, you taught me a lot about lightness. I’ll try to be as light as I can today for you.”

REFLECTION AND LEGACY

“I spent the night thinking about you and how your songs brought me happy moments and wondering if they would never make me happy again. Or that I wouldn’t even be able to hear. But I decided in talking to myself that I wouldn’t let what happened destroy your lightness and the lightness and grandeur of your art. What she brings to people and to me. And I won’t,” he continued.

“I will sing in every corner of this world out loud you. And I’m sure all the women of music of our generation and beyond will too. You are still alive because all of Brazil has a part of you. Oh, and I’ll follow all your advice, let it go”, declared the artist.

You leave this beautiful legacy of a light and real empowerment that reaches and changes the world for good, with love, softly, but of unparalleled transforming force. You changed the course of Brazilian music”.

“I want to be 1% of what you ARE. Thank you GOD for having known you closely. I want to say a lot more, A LOT, because you still have a lot to talk about in this world. Applauded. Unforgettable. Marilia. You are unforgettable”, concluded Luísa Sonza.

