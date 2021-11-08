Luxembourg hopes to stay in Serie B to streamline renewal and “who stays and who leaves” at Cruzeiro | cruise

Tuesday’s game against Brusque, at Mineirão, is expected not only for Cruzeiro to guarantee their permanence in the Brazilian Serie B but also to give the club a real break to start planning 2022. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, with an advanced situation to continue at Raposa, awaits this officialization of continuity in the access division to speed up the planning.

– We have to add points to keep the team in the second division for next season and think about a project for next year, planning for next year, sitting down with the board, negotiating, doing the things that have to be done – said the coach , after the match against Londrina.

The first definition is to finalize the contract renewal process between the coach and Cruzeiro. It will already be done in the Cruzeiro SAF model, in December. It’s the club’s promise.

Conversations have already started, there is interest on both sides, but Luxembourg informed the board that it is necessary to have a completely different extra-field situation this year. The coach also wants to keep his arms straight at his side in 2022. But he believes that a football director is needed.

In addition to the director, the club also does not have a football manager available at this time.. With the guarantee in Serie B (reaching 46 points is the goal), the coach also intends to streamline the planning to assemble the team. There are 15 players who have a contract ending at the end of the year.

Internally, Cruzeiro has already been talking and defining names that will not have their contracts renewed, who can be borrowed or become a bargaining chip in negotiations. For new hires, however, Cruzeiro also needs to resolve the transfer ban situation. FIFA’s punishment continues to prevent the club from registering new athletes.

2 of 3 Cruzeiro’s Cast May Change to 2022 — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Cruzeiro cast may change to 2022 — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo