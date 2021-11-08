Madalena, Campo Grande and Ibura are among the locations in Recife where there will be free testing against covid-19 this week; see the list

From November 9th to 12th, the Recife City Hall will offer free testing against the Covid-19 in 12 locations in the city. Throughout the week, professionals from the Municipal Health Department will be, from 8 am to 4 pm, in various parts of the capital performing the exams. Among the neighborhoods that will receive the mass testing action are Madalena, Ibura, Campo Grande, Vasco da Gama, among others. Each location has the capacity to carry out up to 200 tests.

Read too:

Anyone can take the test that detects active disease; just present an identification document. The result is ready in less than 30 minutes. If people with respiratory symptoms are identified and the antigen test is negative, the professionals themselves schedule the RT-PCR (gold standard test for detecting the active virus) through the Atende em Casa.

So far, Sesau has applied 15,645 tests, of which 437 were reagents, which represents a positivity of 2.8% of the total number of examined. Positive cases are being registered at the Atende em Casa for telemonitoring and identification of the infected person’s contacts.

Free testing is part of the TestaPE Program, of the Government of Pernambuco, and aims to reduce the transmission of the disease, based on the detection of new cases. The tests are being applied, by mobile health teams, in places with great circulation of people, such as public markets, subway stations and municipal schools.

Check out the schedule of free testing against covid-19:

Tuesday (9):

Sítio Cardoso Residents Association

Address: Rua Padre Landin, 392 – Madalena

Derby Square

Association of Residents of UR 02

Address: Av. Santa Fé, 240 – Ur-2 Ibura

paddle club

Address: R. Odorico Mendes, 263 – Campo Grande

Gilberto Freire School

Address: Rua Alto Treze de Maio, s/n- Vasco da Gama

Patronage Mediatrix Sisters of Peace

Address: Rua Artur Lício, 221 – Pina

Pastor Reginaldo’s Church

Address: Rua Olegário Mariano S/n – Jiquiá

Wednesday (10):

Sítio Cardoso Residents Association

Address: Rua Padre Landin, 392 – Madalena

Derby Square

Association of Residents of UR 02

Address: Av. Santa Fé, 240 – Ur-2 Ibura

paddle club

Address: R. Odorico Mendes, 263 – Campo Grande

Pastor Reginaldo’s Church

Address: Rua Olegário Mariano S/n – Jiquiá

Thursday (11):

Association of Residents of UR 02

Address: Av. Santa Fé, 240 – Ur-2 Ibura

Beira Rio City Academy

Address: Avenida Beira Rio – Torre

ground zero

Address: Bairro do Recife (Next to the Pernambuco Handicraft Center)

paddle club

Address: R. Odorico Mendes, 263 – Campo Grande

Sesc Yellow House

Address: Av. Norte Miguel Arraes de Alencar, 4490 – Mangabeira

Tancredo Neves Station – Metro

Address: 510 – Boa Viagem

Friday (12):

Beira Rio City Academy

Address: Avenida Beira Rio – Torre

ground zero

Address: Bairro do Recife (Next to the Pernambuco Handicraft Center)

Tancredo Neves Metro Station

Address: 510 – Boa Viagem

Macaxeira Urban Park

Address: Av. Norte Miguel Arraes de Alencar, s/n – Macaxeira