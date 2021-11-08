Mais Você: Ana Maria Braga returns to the program and cries when inviting the mother of Marília Mendonça; watch

The tragic death of Marília Mendonça left Brazil in mourning, and Ana Maria Braga was no different. On her return to “Mais Você”, after 14 days away due to a fall in the kitchen at home, the presenter made a point of paying homage to the country woman with an emotional speech.

After transmitting images of the artist’s last show, which took place five days before her death, Ana reflected deeply on life and praised the eternal queen of suffering. “Who would have thought, right?! Life is really something unexpected.(…) We know that life is a breath, we know it is born, but we never know the day it will go away. More and more, when we see something that touches everyone, you can think of that saying: ‘the day you have is today, that’s why it’s called present’. Today is what counts”, she began.

Visibly moved, Braga lamented the death of the voice of “De Quem É A Culpa?”. “I’ll be back this Monday, November 8th, with a tight chest like the rest of Brazil, I think, because of this premature loss. Since Friday, my heart stopped”, confessed the blonde. “Emblem day. It would be impossible to transform the joy of being back here [no programa] in the face of this sad loss. I thought a lot from yesterday to today. But there must be a reason. But [quero] thank you for the opportunity for having it here”, said Ana Maria about Marília.

The presenter then shared her thoughts for the day. “The thought of the day is in the form of an image. Marília embarking for Caratinga and ascending to the sky, to her path of light. Several people will cross our path in this lifetime. There are those who come to stay and transform, there are those who only come for a season to teach, leave and never come back. And you, Marília, taught joy, generosity, friendship, love, lack of love, talent… And you will always be light for this entire Brazil, which has you in its heart”, concluded.

message for the family

Next, Ana stated that she had contacted the singer’s mother, Mrs. Ruth Moreira, and Mendonça’s son, little Léo, to express her condolences. In tears, she sent a new message to the artist’s mother. “I think that what every mother wants is to see her children walk, it is unnatural for us to lose, for us to go later, right?! I hope that God will give you all the comfort you deserve, that your heart will be cherished with a lot of peace that is possible only within the soul, only God and Our Lady. Count on us, count on me privately”, said Braga.

“If you want to come for a walk here in São Paulo and don’t want to sit at this table here [do ‘Mais Você’], the table at my house is open for us to talk, I would love to meet you, talk more closely. There is a friend here who would love to sing your daughter’s song together with you. A kiss in your heart”, offered.

Ana Maria Braga sends a message of affection and solidarity to Dona Ruth. #More you pic.twitter.com/NKa5R0bHNq — TV Globo (@tvglobo) November 8, 2021

Ana Maria recalls the singer’s participation in “Mais Você”

The presenter also recalled Marília’s last morning interview on TV Globo. When reviewing the excerpts from the chat, originally aired in April, the blonde couldn’t hold back her tears, especially after listening to the song “Troca de Calçada”. “We can’t hug, as I would love, because of COVID protocols”, lamented Ana. “(…) Marília knew how to enter the human soul. She described how the woman who has no choices feels,” praised.

Zezé Di Camargo extols Mendonça’s talent

This Monday’s guest at “Mais Você”, countryman Zezé Di Camargo expressed shock at the tragedy that took Marília’s life and praised her giant talent. “I’m baffled by everything. Impacted with fatality, seeking explanation. It impacted Brazil with her way of thinking”, opined the voice of “É o Amor”. “Is it over there [Marília] it didn’t just represent the music, it represented the behavior, her contemporaries. How many overweight people who went in front of the mirror, ‘I won’t go for this outfit’. Arrives in Marília…”, he fired, before being interrupted by Ana. “I didn’t care, with that big body, overflowing with happiness”, punctuated the blonde.

He didn’t stop there. “Marília, I have a feeling like that, my feeling today is one of frustration. Due to my running, my schedule, hers, as she was too big I thought she was doing that [ficar perto de mim] to please me. I was kind of shy to get close to her. She was bigger than me. Things are falling into place, she was having a great time. She said that to me and I didn’t believe it”, remembered.

Also according to Zezé, Marília’s impact on the sertanejo revolutionized not only the genre, but music as a whole. “She brought a new way of talking about love. Today’s young people mean a lot, using metaphors, comparing star, nature, sun, and she speaking in a language, more direct, more colloquial, more usual”, declared.

Zezé Di Camargo gets emotional when he talks about Marília Mendonça’s talent. #More you pic.twitter.com/KxNIpSqaUA — TV Globo (@tvglobo) November 8, 2021

The musician concluded his participation with an advertisement. According to Camargo, he would have invited Marília to participate in the project in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the duo Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, celebrated in 2020, but decided not to release the song “Você Não É Assim”, in which he shared the vocals with the artist. “This recording with Marília takes about two hours. I think it would be gladly and respectful to deliver this material to Dona Ruth, Marília’s mother. I won’t use this commercially”, reinforced.

Fake when talking about the country’s body

The singer’s comment about Mendonça’s weight did not sound good to the ears of the web. However, he was not the only one who spoke about the subject — at the beginning of the program, Ana Maria Braga also pointed out the changes in the singer’s body.“She did so much to get this beautiful, physical shape, right? She lost weight, creating a path for her, which made sense, with this big voice. And, suddenly, the irony of fate that would die in four, five days”, he said.

Ana Maria about Marília Mendonça pic.twitter.com/Q3xg1utblo — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) November 8, 2021

The speech resulted in harsh criticism from netizens to the commander of “Mais Você”. “Ana Maria just commented on Marília’s weight as if it were even more sad that she died now that she was thin”, lamented a Twitter user. “The woman is a f*ck artist, songwriter, singer, businesswoman, mother and among a thousand other things. So her fight was reduced to weight loss? Serious?”, asked another. “How unnecessary for Ana Maria talking about Marília’s weight”, stated a third. Watch the program in full.