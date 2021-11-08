Makeup artist tattoos for singer

Makeup artist Eduardo Guimarães, a professional who worked directly with Marília Mendonça, made a tattoo on his arm with the singer’s name, this Sunday (7). Guimarães was waiting for the “queen of suffering” at a hotel in Piedade de Caratinga, MG, when he received the news of the plane accident that left five fatal victims.
“It was five years, my story with Marília. An incredible, admirable woman, who will have my affection for my whole life. Being recognized as a professional is easy, but being recognized professionally and as a person, the story changes”, says the splash, of his relationship with the sertaneja.
“I always told her that I was immensely grateful to God for having put her in my life. That’s why I wanted to leave this memory for people to see. What’s in here, the love I feel, the friendship , nobody can see, unless someone is close to me. And, in an external way, whoever passes by me will see and will think: ‘Wow, he’s a big fan of Marília’. Yes, I’m a big fan of hers. person, as an artist, as a generous woman who gave voice to so many others”, he says, moved.