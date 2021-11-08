Makeup artist tattoos for singer

Makeup artist Eduardo Guimarães, a professional who worked directly with Marília Mendonça, made a tattoo on his arm with the singer’s name, this Sunday (7). Guimarães was waiting for the “queen of suffering” at a hotel in Piedade de Caratinga, MG, when he received the news of the plane accident that left five fatal victims.

Makeup artist Eduardo Guimarães makes a tattoo for Marília Mendonça Image: Personal Archive

“It was five years, my story with Marília. An incredible, admirable woman, who will have my affection for my whole life. Being recognized as a professional is easy, but being recognized professionally and as a person, the story changes”, says the splash, of his relationship with the sertaneja.

“I always told her that I was immensely grateful to God for having put her in my life. That’s why I wanted to leave this memory for people to see. What’s in here, the love I feel, the friendship , nobody can see, unless someone is close to me. And, in an external way, whoever passes by me will see and will think: ‘Wow, he’s a big fan of Marília’. Yes, I’m a big fan of hers. person, as an artist, as a generous woman who gave voice to so many others”, he says, moved.