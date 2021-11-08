Man is killed by a white shark over 4 meters while swimming on a beach

a british was killed by a great white shark while swimming in the sea. Your wife and children watched the sand attack, on Saturday morning (6/10). The body disappeared. Teams conduct site searches. So far only the victim’s swimming goggles have been found. The beaches in the region were closed to bathers.

Paul Millachip, 57, was at sea in the Western Australia region, where he often swam when he was attacked by a shark that witnesses said was over 4 meters long.

His wife, who is also British, described the partner, with whom he had two children, as “a wonderful man and father”. According to 9News, a large shark was seen in the water before Paul was attacked.

Paul Millachip and his wife Photo: Reproduction

The victim’s wife stated that the attack in Port Beach, in Fremantle, “came from nowhere”, told the site “news.com”. She added that a group of teenagers who saw what was happening ran out to sea to warn other swimmers of the danger. The woman defined the experience as “totally terrifying”.

“Rest in peace Paul”, she said, holding back tears as she spoke to the media, adding: “He died doing what he most enjoyed doing, which was exercising.”