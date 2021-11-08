Man murdered on his way back from celebrating his own birthday – Gerais

A man was even taken to the UPA Oeste, but the death was confirmed (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) The celebration of a birthday between Saturday night (6/11) and dawn today (7/11) had a tragic end. A man who had just turned 25 yesterday was murdered on his way back from the bar in Belo Horizonte, where he celebrated his own birthday. The crime took place in the western region of the capital of Minas Gerais, where, minutes later, another person was killed – this time, by the Military Police.

Igor Ferreira da Silva, born on November 6, 1996, celebrated the day he was born, with friends, in a bar on Avenida Carlos Luz, in Regio Noroeste de Belo Horizonte. Moments later, he was seen by a friend who was at the bar with him, already during the night, lying beside his own motorcycle on Rua Xapuri, in Bairro Ventosa.

This friend told the military that he left the celebration before Igor did. A little later, at around 2:40 am, on his way home, he saw his friend lying down, without his helmet, and rushed him to UPA Oeste. Upon arriving at the health unit, the medical team confirmed the death. Igor, who lived in Ventosa, was shot in the head and another in the back.

The authorship and motivation of the crime were not clarified by the authorities.

another homicide



In the same region, a few moments later, at 3:15 am, the Military Police stated that they heard shots. As the police team approached the place from which the noise of the shots came, they saw several people running to reach the origin: two men were struggling to get hold of a firearm.

The military claims that they ordered the two to stop fighting and throw the gun to the ground. However, according to the PM’s report, they continued with the fight and even pointed the gun at the police and other witnesses.

The police team then claims that they shot the pair to prevent the lives of innocent people from being put at risk. Patrick Junio ​​de Souza Freitas, 22, was hit in the head and died. The disaffected, with whom Patrick disputed the possession of the weapon, suffered nothing.

The police did not clarify whether this fight was connected with the death of Igor or even the reason for the dispute between Patrick and the disaffected.