Mancini has worst run among Grêmio coaches of the season | Guild

One of the hopes to save Grêmio from relegation, coach Vagner Mancini is heading in the opposite direction of the goal. The current commander has the worst sprint among Tricolor coaches of the season, considering the first five games of each.

With the defeat at Gre-Nal by 1-0 last Saturday, in Beira-Rio, Mancini lost his fourth game in a row and has only one win with Grêmio. In his debut, he beat Juventude 3-2 in the Arena. Since then, the team continues in the vice-lamp of the Brasileirão, with 26 points.

The 2021 season started with Renato Portaluppi. Of the first five games, he was ahead of the team in three, with victory in all. Assistant Alexandre Mendes took over in the next two matches and kept 100% of the game.

When Renato left the club, Tiago Nunes had a run with eight straight victories. Afterwards, he lost performance and was replaced by Felipão, who brought his first victory in the Brasileirão, without also managing to make the team succeed.

First 5 games for Grêmio in 2021 Vagner Mancini Felipão James Nunes Renato victories 1 two 5 5 draws 0 two 0 0 Defeats 4 1 0 0 Benefits 20% 53.3% 100% 100%

Mancini debuted with a victory over Juventude. However, he lost to Atlético-GO, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Inter. After the defeat at Gre-Nal, he was asked at a press conference to evaluate his start in the tricolor command. He preferred to rely on short-term improvement.

– I’m not here to analyze myself, it’s you from the press, fans. Most importantly, some things are visible in evolution, others are not. Within all this that is being done, by all the hands that live Grêmio, we are very confident that from now on things will improve – he replied.

Grêmio has nine more games in the Brasileirão, but they need to take a difference of seven points to Bahia, first outside the Z-4. The Tricolor Gaucho is penultimate, with 26. On Tuesday, the challenge is against Fluminense, at 9:30 pm, at the Arena.