Maraisa defends her sister after criticism at the wake of Marília Mendonça

Last Saturday (6) was a day extremely sad, distressing and difficult for most Brazilians – especially for lovers of country music. It was the day after the death of Marília Mendonça after a tragic plane crash near the city of Caratinga, in Minas Gerais.

On Saturday afternoon, family, friends and fans said goodbye to the ‘Queen of Suffering‘ at the Goiânia Arena Gym, where the body in Marília was veiled.

One image, in particular, caught the attention of internet users and fans who followed the wake on television or through photos on social networks.

THE Maiara’s face, from the duo with Maraisa, beside the coffin from the great friend. the twin sisters are Marilia’s friends there is more than 10 years, before they became famous. Recently, the ‘Patroas’, as they were called, recorded a project together and were preparing to tour Brazil in 2022.

mahara stood by the body of Marília for hours kissing, saying goodbye and consoling people who approached her. Unlike most expected, Maiara was with a calm and serene expression. In some moments, even, she laughed while looking for the dead singer in the coffin.

Maiara’s behavior drew the attention of internet users and some went to social networks to comment, criticizing the countrywoman saying that she was “on automatic“ during the wake, smiling and drugged.

On Saturday night (6), Maraisa went public through twitter to defend the sister and put a stop to the criticisms, which came even at such a difficult time as this.

“Maiara was not on automatic! My sister is the coolest woman I know! She knew it was just there O Marilia’s body. Which live is the feeling inside your heart“, tweeted Maraisa.

“My sister loves Marília with all the strength that anyone can love. Shut up!!!“, concluded the sertaneja.

Maiara was not on automatic!! My sister is the coolest woman I know! She knew that there was only Marília’s body! Because what lives is the feeling inside your heart!! My sister loves Marília with all the strength that anyone can love! Shut up!!!! — Maraisa (@Maraisa) November 7, 2021

At a certain time during the wake, Maraisa sang the gospel song’Relief‘, by Jessé Aguiar, to try reassure O family heart and friends of Marília Mendonça one day after the overwhelming news of his early death, at 26 years of age.

mahara I was hugging with Henrique and Juliano, who were also very friends with Marília, and sang along while smile and raise my hands to the sky.

Some people were very strange the posture of the singer who, at times, showed an expression that seemed to happiness In this ocasion.

The early death of Marília Mendonça

After confirmation of death by Marília Mendonça, at the end of the afternoon of Friday (5), a lot of people manifested on social networks, regretting the sudden departure of the singer, who died young at the height of her career.

Internet users waited, anxious, the pronouncement of Maiara and Maraisa, best friends of Marília Mendonça who have already recorded a lot together and were great life companions.

However, the twin sisters stayed in silence, probably trying to digest information about the departure of a woman so important and special to them – and to all of Brazil.

It was only on Saturday (6) that Maraisa decided to speak. On Twitter, she wrote an excerpt from a prayer, saying: “Sir, give me strength because I know this is my sister’s wish. Lord support me so that I may be a strength to those who need me”.

Lord, give me strength because I know this is my sister’s wish. Lord, sustain me so that I may be a strength to those who need me. — Maraisa (@Maraisa) November 6, 2021

An hour and a half later, Maraisa also shared a ring picture used by ‘Mistresses’ as a friendship alliance of them and just said: “our infinite in eternity“. Look:

our infinite in eternity pic.twitter.com/fKbxZbsVLx — Maraisa (@Maraisa) November 6, 2021

The body of Marília Mendonça was veiled until 4 pm last Saturday (6), when she was taken in procession to the Memorial Park Cemetery (in the city of Goiânia-GO), Where was buried in an open ceremony for family members only and people nearby, around 5:30 pm.

In addition to the ‘Queen of Suffering’, died too the others four people who were on the plane: Marília’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the singer’s producer, Henrique Ribeiro, the pilot Geraldo Medeiros Júnior and the copilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

