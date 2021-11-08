Maraisa shows her last cell phone conversation with Marília Mendonça hours before the accident: ‘Opportunity to say goodbye’

The singer Maraisa used her profile on social media to show the last conversation she had with Marília Mendonça on the same day as the plane crash that happened on Friday and had four other fatalities.

“Friend, I love you. I love you a lot! Don’t forget about it”, says Maraisa in the exchange of messages via WhatsApp. Marília’s answers were by audio. On the screen reproduction, the caption: ‘Thank you God for the opportunity to say goodbye’. In the group, which they call ‘Just us’, Marília is identified as ‘Marília 011 that works’.

A very close partner and friend of Marília, Maraisa also used her Instagram profile to send a message to Ruth Moreira, Marília’s mother:

“A stronghold for all of us… And that’s what you’ve been too, a stronghold even in the midst of sadness. My eternal gratitude that you teach me more about God! I’ll be with you every day of my life than God allow! Know that, here, you also have a daughter! I love you!”.