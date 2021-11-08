Maraisa shows her last conversation with Marília Mendonça on the day of the accident

The singer Maraisa used social media this Sunday (7/11) to share with fans records of the last conversation she had with Marília Mendonça, before the plane crash that took the lives of the sertaneja and four other people on Friday (5th). /11). “Thank God for the opportunity to be able to say goodbye,” he wrote on Twitter.

In messages exchanged in a Whatsapp group on the morning of the tragedy, Maraisa declared herself to Marília. “Friend I love you! I love you a lot”, he says. “Don’t forget that,” he adds. The two even exchanged short audios, with a few seconds in duration.

The friendship between the sertanejas has been highly praised on the web. At Marília’s wake in Goiânia, on Saturday (6/11), the sisters supported family members from the sertaneja and followed her to the burial beside her coffin. “What a beautiful thing, isa. Your love was beyond measure, and how lucky for us (fans) to have the opportunity to live your friendship. I love you, forevermore”, wrote an internet user.

Marília Mendonça’s last conversation with friends Maiara and Maraisa Marília Mendonça’s last conversation with her friends Maiara and Maraisareproduction Maiara and Maraísa Maiara and Maraisa accompanied the body of Marília Mendonça on the way to the cemeteryIgo Estrela/Metropolis Maiara and Maraísa at the wake of Marília Mendonça Maiara and Maraisa in the procession of Marília MendonçaIgo Estrela/Metropolis Maiara and Maraísa farewell to Marília Mendonça Parade of singer Marília MendonçaIgo Estrela/Metropolis Beginning of the procession to Marília Mendonça Friends and family followed in procession Igo Estrela/Metropolis Friends and family say goodbye to the singer Friends and family say goodbye to the singerIgo Estrela/Metropolis Ex-BBB Marcela McGowan (right) and singer Luiza, from the duo Luiza and Maurício (left). Former BBC Marcela McGowan (right) and singer Luiza, from the duo Luiza and Maurício (left) Henrique, from the duo Henrique and Juliano, with his daughter in his lap. Henrique, from the duo Henrique and Juliano, with his daughter in his lapVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis WhatsApp Image 2021-11-06 at 14.51.56 Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça At the time of the tragedy, the artist was traveling to perform in Minas GeraisPedro Vilela / Getty Images Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça Marília Mendonça is one of the five victims of an air accident that occurred on Friday (Nov 5)Pedro Vilela / Getty Images Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça The singer’s guitar is taken from the wreckagePedro Vilela / Getty Images tower Accident with Marília Mendonçareproduction maiara maraisa burial marilia mendonca Parade of Marília Mendonça, in GoiâniaIgo Estrela/Metropolis 0

Farewell to the Queen of Feminejo

Marília Mendonça is one of the five fatal victims of the air accident that occurred in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. At 26 years old, she was currently one of the greatest artists in Brazil – responsible for making feminejo, the country music sung by women, become popular in the country. The singer’s story began when she was 12 years old, in the role of songwriter.

The bodies of Marília Mendonça and uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, who also died in the tragedy, were hidden this afternoon. Throughout the day, thousands of the singer’s fans attended the Goiânia Arena gym to say goodbye.