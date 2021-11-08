Marília Mendonça interrupted the last show after a man threw a bucket of ice at a woman during a riot: ‘Are you crazy?’ | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Known for writing lyrics that valued female empowerment, singer Marília Mendonça interrupted her last concert after a generalized confusion involving a woman in the audience.

The artist and four other people died on Friday (5), when a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

During the show in Sorocaba (SP), last Monday (1st), Marília stopped singing when she realized that a boy had thrown an ice bucket at a woman. A video recorded by fans who were at the site shows the moment of the fight, which turned into a riot involving several people (look above).

The moment the sertaneja sees the confusion, she interrupts the music and starts talking to those involved. “Wait, guys. Wait a minute. For God’s sake, you have to be really cool to do something like this,” he says.

The audience starts to applaud Marília’s action, which continues:

“Are you crazy, my friend? Please security, this guy is assaulting his wife here. You’ve got to be crazy, right. Trash! Take this guy out of the event, because otherwise I won’t continue the show.”

Marília Mendonça dies at the age of 26 in a plane crash; last show was in Sorocaba

Although the singer thought it was a couple’s fight, according to the G1 found out, the people involved did not know each other. After the fuss, one of the guys involved was removed from the event.

On social networks, he posted a video where he talks about the fight.

“Nobody touched this girl, and I was the one who got the worst of it. She threw a drink at me, and it turned out that another guy punched me, then I took a hit. I acted in self-defense. I’m very embarrassed, because whoever knows me, knows my nature. The truths have to be told. At no time has anyone laid a finger on her,” she says.

The woman, who even told Marília that she had been assaulted by the boy, also spoke about the case on social networks.

“It all started because I was leaning against the fence. A woman said I was invading her space. But I had worked all week standing up and I wanted to sit down, so I said I would stay there. They started to play gin, then they played ice, then water and they pushed me. Then I threw a bottle of water at her head. The guy came and punched me and all my friends came to help me,” she says.

Singer Marília Mendonça and four other people died after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Serra de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination to Caratinga/MG, where Marília would have a performance tonight. At the moment, this is the information we have.”, informed the singer’s advisor in a note.

The firefighters also confirmed the death through the following note: “The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. The CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims.”

The singer was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. She emerged as an icon of “feminejo” in 2016, with hits like “Infiel” and “Eu sei de cor”. Before, she was already a composer of hits in the country. Remember the trajectory.

