Marília Mendonça is elected Singer of the Year by the Multishow Award | celebrities



Marília Mendonça is elected Singer of the Year by the Multishow 2021 Award – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 11/07/2021 16:39 | Updated 11/07/2021 4:58 PM

Rio – The Multishow 2021 Award takes place only in December, but it already has its first champion: singer Marília Mendonça. The station’s official profile revealed that the voting for the category is canceled and that the other singers competing for the award, Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, IZA and Luísa Sonza, got together to honor the artist, who died in a plane crash last Friday. fair.

“‘You became homesick here at home’ and we couldn’t thank you differently for what you represent to Brazilian music. Marília Mendonça is our Singer of the Year and the votes for the category at #PrêmioMultishow 2021 are canceled. A gesture of love, respect and sorority, Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, IZA and Luísa Sonza joined the Multishow family and fans from all over Brazil to honor the unforgettable Mistress. Marília and her legacy will be remembered at this year’s ceremony. , we will continue to applaud and celebrate their talent and their history,” wrote the official profile of the station on Instagram.

Latin Grammy Tribute

Winner of a Latin Grammy statuette, Marília Mendonça was also honored by the Acdemia through social networks. “Marília Mendonça was a promising young singer/songwriter and the voice of a new generation of Sertaneja music in Brazil… Marília will be sorely missed, but her legacy will live on through her music. We offer our condolences to her family during this difficult time “said part of the statement.