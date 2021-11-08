Marília Mendonça is elected the singer of the year at the Multishow Award

The Multishow Award canceled the votes for the singer of the year category and announced that the award will go to Marília Mendonça.

The decision comes after strong appeal on social networks and even the union of fan clubs of all competing singers asking the channel to deliver the award to the sertaneja, who died last Friday (5), aged 26, a victim of a plane crash.

Marília Mendonça competed in the category with Ivete Sangalo, Anitta, Iza and Luísa Sonza. Some of them were already encouraging their fans to vote for Marília to deliver the posthumous trophy to the artist.

“In a gesture of love, respect and sorority, Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, IZA and Luísa Sonza joined the Multishow family and fans from all over Brazil to pay homage to the unforgettable Mistress”, says the ad.

Multishow also said that it will pay homage to the sertaneja in the awards. “Marília and her legacy will be remembered at this year’s ceremony. And, around here, we will continue to applaud and celebrate her talent and her history.”

Controversy in category

The “Singer of the Year” category was the reason for Ludmilla’s break with the award. The funkeira, who has made several releases in recent months, including a pagoda project, regretted not being recognized and decided not to participate in the event. She took the statuette in 2019.

Last year, Ivete Sangalo won, competing with Anitta, IZA, Luísa Sonza and Marília Mendonça, the same competitors from 2021.

It is worth remembering, however, that Ludmilla’s outburst was made long before the tragedy that took Marília Mendonça’s life.

Although Marília Mendonça has already been chosen the singer of the year 2021, the other categories are still open to the public.

See the list of nominees in the main categories:

song of the year

‘cherry lipstick‘ – Israel and Rodolff

‘Girl From Rio’ – Anitta

‘Brunette‘ – Luan Santana

‘Calm‘ – Marisa Monte

‘Ghetto’ – Iza

TVZ Clip of the Year

‘Heads up‘ – Pedro Sampaio and Luísa Sonza

‘girl from river‘ – Anitta

‘Turbo Mode‘ – Anitta, Pabllo Vittar and Luísa Sonza

‘Brunette‘ – Luan Santana

‘Queen of the Favela‘ – Ludmilla

singer of the year

Dilsinho

emicide

Rust

Gusttavo Lima

Luan Santana

Singer of the Year – VOTING CLOSED

Anitta

Ivete Sangalo

Iza

Luisa Sonza

Marília Mendonça – WINNER

Try (revelation)

João Gomes

L7nnon

Marina Sena

Matheus Fernandes

Joe Cowboy

group of the year

Gilsons

Less is more

lake

The Barons of Pisadinha

naughty smile

Performance of the year

Anitta

Gusttavo Lima

Ivete Sangalo

Luisa Sonza

Pablo Vittar

hit of the year

‘baby attends me‘ – Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho

‘cherry lipstick‘ – Israel & Rodolffo

‘Stop Wave‘ – Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman

‘my piece of sin‘ – João Gomes

‘Gin Type‘ – Kevin O Chris

duo of the year

Ana Vitoria

Henrique & Juliano

Israel & Rodolff

Jorge & Matthew

Ze Neto & Cristiano