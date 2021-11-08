Marília Mendonça is elected the singer of the year at the Multishow Award

The Multishow Award canceled the votes for the singer of the year category and announced that the award will go to Marília Mendonça.
The decision comes after strong appeal on social networks and even the union of fan clubs of all competing singers asking the channel to deliver the award to the sertaneja, who died last Friday (5), aged 26, a victim of a plane crash.
Marília Mendonça competed in the category with Ivete Sangalo, Anitta, Iza and Luísa Sonza. Some of them were already encouraging their fans to vote for Marília to deliver the posthumous trophy to the artist.
“In a gesture of love, respect and sorority, Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, IZA and Luísa Sonza joined the Multishow family and fans from all over Brazil to pay homage to the unforgettable Mistress”, says the ad.
Multishow also said that it will pay homage to the sertaneja in the awards. “Marília and her legacy will be remembered at this year’s ceremony. And, around here, we will continue to applaud and celebrate her talent and her history.”
Controversy in category
The “Singer of the Year” category was the reason for Ludmilla’s break with the award. The funkeira, who has made several releases in recent months, including a pagoda project, regretted not being recognized and decided not to participate in the event. She took the statuette in 2019.
Last year, Ivete Sangalo won, competing with Anitta, IZA, Luísa Sonza and Marília Mendonça, the same competitors from 2021.
It is worth remembering, however, that Ludmilla’s outburst was made long before the tragedy that took Marília Mendonça’s life.
Although Marília Mendonça has already been chosen the singer of the year 2021, the other categories are still open to the public.
See the list of nominees in the main categories:
song of the year
‘cherry lipstick‘ – Israel and Rodolff
‘Girl From Rio’ – Anitta
‘Brunette‘ – Luan Santana
‘Calm‘ – Marisa Monte
‘Ghetto’ – Iza
TVZ Clip of the Year
‘Heads up‘ – Pedro Sampaio and Luísa Sonza
‘girl from river‘ – Anitta
‘Turbo Mode‘ – Anitta, Pabllo Vittar and Luísa Sonza
‘Brunette‘ – Luan Santana
‘Queen of the Favela‘ – Ludmilla
singer of the year
Dilsinho
emicide
Rust
Gusttavo Lima
Luan Santana
Singer of the Year – VOTING CLOSED
Anitta
Ivete Sangalo
Iza
Luisa Sonza
Marília Mendonça – WINNER
Try (revelation)
João Gomes
L7nnon
Marina Sena
Matheus Fernandes
Joe Cowboy
group of the year
Gilsons
Less is more
lake
The Barons of Pisadinha
naughty smile
Performance of the year
Anitta
Gusttavo Lima
Ivete Sangalo
Luisa Sonza
Pablo Vittar
hit of the year
‘baby attends me‘ – Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho
‘cherry lipstick‘ – Israel & Rodolffo
‘Stop Wave‘ – Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman
‘my piece of sin‘ – João Gomes
‘Gin Type‘ – Kevin O Chris
duo of the year
Ana Vitoria
Henrique & Juliano
Israel & Rodolff
Jorge & Matthew
Ze Neto & Cristiano