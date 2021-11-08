Marília Mendonça is honored in shows by João Gomes, Nando Reis, Dilsinho, Adriana Calcanhotto and Thiaguinho | Song

The 26-year-old singer and four other people died this Friday afternoon (5) after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

Pernambucano João Gomes pays homage to Marília Mendonça with music during concert

João Gomes, a piseiro phenomenon, paid tribute to Marília Mendonça during a concert in the city of Castanhal, Pará. He sang the song “What is missing in you is me”, released by her in 2016.

“Above all, it will leave a lot of people’s hearts longing,” said the singer.

Before the show, João Gomes published a photo of the artist saying that he slept, woke up and still wasn’t believing that it was true. Read more.

Thiaguinho sings music by Marília Mendonça at a concert in Recife

Thiaguinho was moved and paid homage to Marília in a show on the “Infinito” tour, on Friday (5), in Recife.

Shaken, he said he was moved by what happened to Marília, hours before the presentation. Thiaguinho added that it was very difficult to get on stage at that moment.

“It’s very difficult for us, who live from music, to step on stage without being moved, without being moved by something so sad that happened. We work with that, with music, and today is a very, very difficult day for the Brazilian music. It’s a difficult day for people who see themselves in this profession for so many years, totally dedicated to this, to this dream that is beautiful, that is wonderful,” he said.

“I wanted to ask all of us, regardless of religion, faith, to pray an Our Father”, said Thiaguinho, who was accompanied in prayer by fans.

Nando Reis paid homage to singer Marília Mendonça in her show at Teatro Riachuelo, in Natal, on Friday night (5).

Before singing the song “Yes”, he told the audience that he had invited Marília to record this song with him just before the Covid pandemic began.

“I purposely chose this song now, because I had agreed with her. In fact, I had invited her, and then the pandemic came and everything… so that we could sing this song together. Evidently, as this was not possible and it won’t be anymore, I’ll sing for her.”

In Curitiba, Dilsinho sang “Céu Azul”, by Charlie Brown Jr, while a video with photos and performances by Marília Mendonça appeared on the screen. He got emotional during the song.

Adriana Calcanhoto is opening Gilberto Gil’s tour in Europe and quoted Marília during a show in Braga, a city in Portugal, on Friday (5).

“The show is happening now and we talk about the loss of Marília Mendonça and how sad it is,” she commented on Instagram, after leaving the stage.