Marília Mendonça is the ‘Singer of the Year’ of the Multishow 2021 Award

Marília Mendonça is the ‘Singer of the Year’ of the year at the Multishow 2021 Award, which takes place on December 8th. The channel announced this Sunday (7) that the votes in this category were cancelled. According to Multishow, the tribute comes from fans all over Brazil – not only from Marília, but also from other great singers in the country – which includes the other four artists who competed for the award.

Largest of streaming:After death, Marília Mendonça passes Taylor Swift and Adele as the most heard singer in the world

“Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, IZA and Luísa Sonza had the same gesture of respect, love and sorority and joined all of us to elect the eternal Mistress. Marília Mendonça will be remembered at the Multishow Award ceremony for her brilliant and unforgettable legacy. We will continue here listening and applauding your talent and your story,” the channel announced in a statement.