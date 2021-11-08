Marília Mendonça leaves a musical legacy of over 300 compositions

Marília Mendonça he only lived 26 years, but intensely. She fulfilled her dream of becoming a singer and perhaps she was not even aware of the extent of her success. An established artist, winner of national and international awards, she left us this Friday, November 5th, in an air accident in the interior of Minas Gerais, but her legacy for Brazilian Popular Music will be perpetuated for generations.

According to Ecad (Central Office of Copyright Collection), there are 324 songs registered in her name, and a total of 391 recordings (by her or by other artists).

Among these “Infiel”, “Supera”, “Todo Mundo Vai Suferr” and “Eu Sei De Cor”.

According to the agency, 65% of everything she received from copyright in the last ten years came from performing songs on radio and concerts. The other 35% come from performances on television, ambient sound (in stores, for example).

Since he started composing, Marília Mendonça accumulated record-breaking awards and awards wherever she went: she was the most listened to Brazilian artist on Youtube and 13th in the world ranking, in addition to being first placed in the TOP 10 of the most listened to women in Brazil on Spotify in 2019.

Next to names like Simone and Simaria, and the duo Maiara and Maraísa, with whom he launched his latest project called “Patroas”, Marília Mendonça she was consecrated as the queen of suffering by singing the hardships of love.

Here are some of the hits that will be forever in our memory.

Unfaithful

A true anthem of suffering, “Infiel” was the second most heard song on Brazilian radio in 2017. The lyrics, which talk about a traitor man, made the singer gain national repercussion. From then on, marilia became one of the greatest voices of country music and one of the most beloved artists in Brazil.

hello doorman

One of the singer’s first hits, the song is on her first album, “Marília Mendonça Ao Vivo”, in 2016. It portrays the story of a “loving and faithful” woman who called the doorman to tell her that her boyfriend was prohibited from entering. in the building he lives in, after discovering a betrayal.

I know by heart

First track on the DVD “Realidade”, released in August 2016, the song was composed by Marília after an argument she had with her boyfriend at the time.

lover has no home

Track from the album “Realidade” (2017), nominated for a Latin Grammy in the category Best Sertaneja Music Album. She herself told and on her Twitter profile that the lyrics were an encouragement to women who find themselves in this situation.

Whose Fault Is

Also a track from the Album “Realidade” (2017), was inspired by an experience of my own. In the lyrics, Marília Mendonça looks for someone to blame for a relationship that didn’t work out.

Strange

Track from the live collaborative album released in 2018 with the duo Maiara and Maraisa, “Now It’s They 2”. Talk about the end of a relationship. “My hand is no longer in yours/ We walk down the street apart/ We don’t even look like lovers”, she sings.

forget me if you can

Track from the album “Patroas 35%”, released a few months ago, in partnership with the duo Maiara and Maraisa, with a tour scheduled for 2022. With five performances scheduled, each one of them should last more than three hours and had infrastructure investment with the standard of the largest stadium tours the country has ever received.

Entitled “Festival das Patroas”, the tour was scheduled to go through São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília. She aimed to tour different Brazilian territories and show friendship between the trio. The playlist would be based on the new album released in 2020. Continuing from the CD “ Agora É Que São Elas 2” (2018), “Patroas” already had a hit released, “Todo Mundo Menos Você”

Add He Comes After

Partnership with Anitta, highlights the versatility of the repertoire that Marília Mendonça he had. Almighty lamented the death of her friend:

“Yesterday I told you that I love you. YESTERDAY. After, once again, you exalt me ​​and put me up there without fear cuz you know how badass you are. My God. I can’t believe this happened. Why this accident, my God? I have no reaction. One of the most good, generous, funny women. That friend who accepts EVERYTHING. You don’t envy anyone. I admire you so much, my God. An example of all the good. My God, why? I just can’t. This year is really very difficult for our country. What a loss, sir, what a loss. I am devastated. For the family, I’m here for ANYTHING you need. For your little son Leo, my God. WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOU”, he wrote.



surpasses

The lyrics are written by the singer from Paraná Hugo Del Vecchio along with partners Henrique Moura, Luan Moura and Montenegro, Mas marilia changed the lyrics. Hugo sang: “You are strong, woman, overcome”. She changed it to “From woman to woman, it overcomes”.

It works as an “advice”. marilia she begs her friend to stop suffering for love. She sings intensely and without losing control. But it is not personal suffering – on the contrary: it is a request for the friend to stop suffering. It’s a musical jerk: “woman, overcome”.



everyone will suffer

Track that consecrated her as Queen of Sofrência and led her to sing throughout Brazil the lines “no one will suffer alone, everyone will suffer.” The music is a bachata, the rhythm derived from the bolero that dominates the sertanejo today. In addition to the influence of this Latin genre, the structure of the music is all right, echoing the country’s 90s and has lyrics that are almost a feminine version of the poem “Quadrilha”, by Carlos Drummond de Andrade.

The song surpassed “Paradinha” by Anitta, in two records: the solo song by a longest-running female artist to remain at #1 on the chart; and the music of a national female artist staying more days at the top of the chart.

