Marília Mendonça’s lawyer says he found the singer’s cell phones still receiving messages

It was Mauricio Carvalho who recognized the bodies of Marília Mendonça and the other passengers of the twin-engine plane. A copyright lawyer at Workshow, the company that managed the artist, he arrived in the city hours after the accident and went straight to the IML to carry out the recognition of the bodies and release them. On Saturday morning, the day after the tragedy, Mauricio was at the place where the plane crashed to collect some of the victims’ belongings, which the police had not yet been able to rescue.

— There was the fear of the waterfall taking the plane, which was in a very unstable place, making it impossible to collect all the objects. When we got there, we found documents, cell phones still receiving messages, iPads, clothes… It was very sad and impactful to look at all of that — says the lawyer, who adds: — We found something that, apparently, is a diary that may contain new songs , plus other things. But it was very wet and we were afraid it would spoil. We prefer to pack it correctly, wait for it to dry until we see what it is.

Mauricio had spent the entire morning of last Friday in a meeting at the company. From there, he went to the gym and only after he finished working out did he check his cell phone, already full of messages with rumors of the accident.

“I called the office and nobody knew anything, the information was totally mixed, there was nothing solid. I started getting messages from airline pilots, because my family has an aircraft, and we know the medium. I asked to activate a jet, which was already waiting on the runway, I spoke to the manager and we were on standby — Carvalho says: — It was just time to stop by my apartment to pick up my things and leave. We landed in the nearest town and drove 150 kilometers to the crash site. I was crying from here to there.