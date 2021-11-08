Marília Mendonça’s lawyer was the one who recognized the body: ‘I was in shock with everything. I’m a father, I only thought about my daughters’

It was Mauricio Carvalho who recognized the bodies of Marília Mendonça and the other passengers of the twin-engine plane that crashed on Friday (5), in the region of Piedade de Caratinga (MG), killing the 26-year-old artist and four other crew members. In addition to the singer and songwriter, her uncle and advisor, Abiceli Silveira Dias Filho, producer Henrique Ribeiro, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana were on the plane.

Copyright lawyer for Workshow, the company that managed the artist, arrived in the city hours after the accident and went straight to the IML to carry out the recognition of the bodies and release them. On Saturday morning (6), the day after the tragedy, he was at the place where the plane crashed to collect some of the victims’ belongings, which the police had not yet managed to rescue.

— There was the fear of the waterfall taking the plane, which was in a very unstable place, making it impossible to collect all the objects. When we got there, we found passports, documents, cell phones still receiving messages, iPads, her sandals, clothes… It was very sad and shocking to look at all that, the clothes. We put it inside our plane and brought it with us. The rest is being cataloged by the police to be given to the families – says Mauricio. “We found something that, apparently, is a diary that might contain previously unreleased music, among other things. But it was very wet and we were afraid it would spoil. We prefer to pack it correctly, wait for it to dry until we see what it is.

Mauricio had spent the entire morning of last Friday (5) in a meeting at the company. From there, he went to the gym and only after he finished working out did he check his cell phone, already full of messages with rumors of the accident.

“I called the office and nobody knew anything, the information was totally mixed, there was nothing solid. I started getting messages from airline pilots, because my family has an aircraft, and we know the medium. I asked to activate a jet, which was already waiting on the runway, I spoke with the manager and we were on standby – he remembers. – It was just the time to stop by my apartment to get my things and leave. We landed in the nearest town and drove 150 kilometers to the crash site. I was crying from here to there. I was very emotional, I’m a father, I remembered Leo (son of Marilia), imagined: “What if it were my daughters?”. I was in shock, it was all so unbelievable.

Mauricio signed the first agency contract in Marília’s career. It was in 2015, with Workshow.

– When I met her, she was a simple, humble and colorful girl. At the same time, very smart. I knew everything about copyright. One of the greatest songwriters in Brazil, she had a lot of knowledge about it. We had hearings together in a lawsuit that discussed copyright. I watched her explain to the judge, surprisingly and for a long eight minutes, how it all worked. It was always very focused. I accompanied her in contracts and negotiations with record labels and she always knew what she wanted. We had a really cool relationship. Marília has always been blessed, a wonderful artist — says Mauricio, who also knew the producer and Marília’s uncle. — Henrique was an excellent professional, an extremely well educated boy. And Maríllia’s uncle, very good people.

Now, according to the lawyer, sadness has taken over the office, which also serves artists such as Henrique and Juliano, Maiara and Maraísa, Hugo and Guilherme, Tierry, among others:

“Many canceled shows. We are a family, when it happens to one, it happens to everyone. We’re going to have to join the chaos to move forward.





Muse of suffering: in 2017, at age 22, Marília Mendonça exploded on the radio with the hit 'Infiel' Photo: Disclosure Marília Mendonça was a composer since her pre-adolescence. The first hit was 'Minha herança', recorded by João Neto and Frederico, a song written by her at the age of 12 Photo: Reproduction About eight years ago, Maiara, Marília Mendonça and Maraísa met at a slimming spa: after that, they became inseparable friends and established a solid professional partnership Photo: Divulgação Singer Marília Mendonça released her first album at the age of 20 Photo: Divulgação/Flaney Gonzallez Marília Mendonça has been performing since she was 12 years old and was on her way to a Caratinga concert when she suffered an air accident Photo: Publicity Marília Mendonça was the composer of many hits of the new country music Photo: Tatiane Zanichelli / . Marilia Mendonça became a mother in 2019

What to do with the artist’s legacy, practically a factory of compositions, should be a subject studied delicately by the family:

“It’s too early to reason. She has a lot released, in addition to being a great singer and interpreter, she is a composer with a vast work, she has songs recorded by some of the main artists in Brazil. It leaves a vast material. Now, family members will have to understand how to handle her work. And they will have all the advice.