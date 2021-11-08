Marília Mendonça’s mother pays tribute on social media after the singer’s death

After the tragic death of Marília Mendonça, the singer’s mother resorted to social networks to comment on what happened. Ruth Moreira, who lived with the sertaneja, posted a photo in her stories on Instagram with the background of a gospel song. In the caption, an excerpt from the song to honor the daughter:

“Everything is His, by Him, for Him. God gave me, God took away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.”

On Thursday (5), Marília even paid a tribute to her mother on her Instagram. With a photo album in which the two appear glued together, the singer melted. “I woke up early to look for a bouquet and a breakfast basket for you. I organized it, hahaha… see how grown up I am? I don’t know when you’re going to read this and if you’re going to read it, (hangover, right baby?) but I’m here to remind you once again how much I love you. Your care and affection go beyond the limits of being a mother. You, with your giant heart, cannot accept simply being the mother of Marília and João Gustavo, but you are the mother of all who truly loves. Her heart should be studied and reproduced in future generations. The world would be more beautiful if there were more Ruths scattered around… Thank you for taking such good care of the love of my life. We will always be us. Connected, intertwined and strong. Together! I love you, mother! FOREVER! happy birthday,” he said.

The singer was on the plane heading to Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, where she would perform on Friday night. The accident happened around 3:30 pm. At first, the singer’s staff informed that everyone had been rescued alive. It was later reported that the searches were continuing. Around 5:40 pm, it was reported that Marília was among the victims of the plane crash.