Marília Mendonça’s mother post: ‘God gave me, God took me away’ | celebrities

Ruth Moreira, mother of Marília Mendonça, spoke for the first time about the death of her daughter, who was the victim of a plane crash on Friday (5th). Through a post on Instagram, on Sunday (7th), the matriarch declared. “God gave me, God took away, blessed be the name of the Lord. Everything is his, for him and for him,” she wrote, who posted a photo with the singer, quoting a gospel song.

On the same day, Murilo Huff, father of Marília’s only child, Léo, gave an interview to “Fantástico” . During the chat, he revealed that the singer asked on Friday, the day of his death, for him to take care of her grandfather, who had been vaccinated. “To ask for it that day? It felt like saying goodbye. I always respected her a lot as a mother and she always respected me a lot as a father. She was an amazing mother, very passionate”, pointed out the boy, who was visibly moved.

In addition to Marília Mendonça, another four of the plane’s crew were killed. All were buried last Saturday (06). The singer was veiled in Goiânia alongside her uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias, in a ceremony open to the public. Fans also crowded the gate of the Parque Goiânia cemetery, but entry was only allowed for friends and family.

Investigations to find out the reason for the crash of Marília’s plane are in full swing. On Sunday (07), CENIPA – Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents – stated that the aircraft began to be removed from the accident site by a specialized company. There is no time forecast for the operation to be completed, as the team involved is facing difficulties.

Once extraction is complete, the twin-engine plane will be taken to the airport where it should have landed, in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. The company that owns the aircraft, PEC Táxi Aéreo, was authorized to collect the wreckage after the Civil Police’s expert work. CENIPA, in turn, informed that due to the current and bad weather conditions, the survey will continue to be carried out in the hangar where the plane will be located.