Marília Mendonça’s mother publishes a photo with her daughter to the sound of gospel music: ‘God gave me, God took’ | Goiás

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Moreira published a photo with her daughter on social media in a farewell tone. The post was made at dawn this Monday (8), three days after the singer died in a plane crash in the interior of Minas Gerais, on her way to a concert. Her uncle, who was also an advisor, her producer, pilot and co-pilot also died.

In the publication, Marília and Ruth appear together, facing each other, signaling a kiss. In the song that the mother placed in the background, you hear: “God gave me, God took”.

The song that plays is “Jó”, in the voice of singer Midian Lima. In full lyrics, the biblical character is asked about the reasons for still having faith, since he lost his children, friends and everything he had.

Marília died on Friday (5). She was 26 years old and is leaving her 1-year-old son Léo.

Upon receiving the news, Ruth became ill and an ambulance was called to the condominium where she lives, in Goiânia.

Soon after the accident, TV Anhanguera reporter Patrícia Bringel spoke with Marília’s mother by telephone. In the call, she said that she still didn’t have any information, but that everyone was fine.

A short time later, the singer’s press office informed that Marília and the other people on the plane had died.

The body of Marília and her uncle, who was also an advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, were taken to the Goiânia Arena, where they were veiled, during the afternoon of Saturday (6), and the fans were able to say goodbye to the singer.

At the end of the day, the bodies were buried in the Memorial Park Cemetery in a closed ceremony for family members and close friends.

A crowd went to say goodbye to Marília and sang her great hits. About 300 wreaths were sent in her honor.

Many friends from the backlands participated in the singer’s funeral and funeral. Maiara and Maraisa, who had the project Patroas 35% with Marília, sang in farewell, as did the duo Henrique and Juliano.

On social networks, there were millions of mourning and farewell messages for the singer.

