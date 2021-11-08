Marília Mendonça’s mother speaks for the first time after her daughter’s death

Marília Mendonça’s mother, Ruth Moreira, spoke for the first time about her daughter’s death. In an Instagram Stories, published early this Monday (8/11), Ruth posted a photo next to the singer and wrote: “Everything is His, for Him and for Him. God gave me, God took away, blessed be the name of the Lord”. She chose a gospel song as the soundtrack.
During her daughter’s wake, on Saturday afternoon (6/11), at the Goiânia Arena Gym, Ruth needed to be supported by friends and family. The bodies of the 26-year-old singer and her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Júnior, were veiled under strong commotion.
Marília Mendonça is one of the five fatal victims of the air accident that occurred in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, last Friday (5/11). Currently, Goiás was one of the greatest artists in Brazil – responsible for making feminejo, country music sung by women, become popular in the country. The singer’s professional career began when she was 12 years old, as a songwriter.