Marketing Manager announces departure from Palmeiras

The Marketing Manager of Palmeiras, Victor Assis, announced, this Friday (5), his departure from the club. This is the third casualty on the board in recent weeks, as Edu Dracena, former technical advisor, and Guilherme Lipi, former general manager of Allianz Parque, also left Verdão.

Victor, however, will not continue acting in football. He will be part of the management of the podcast PodPah, one of the main ones in the country.

In an official note, the former manager thanked the club for the opportunity and for the lessons learned since 2015, when he started working on the Greatest National Champion.

Check out the full note:

After six and a half years I decided to leave our Verdão.

I always dreamed of working with football. I made this dream come true at the 2013 Confederations Cup, at the 2014 World Cup, and a year later when I arrived at Palmeiras, where I lived unforgettable moments with titles on the field and a lot of work off it – how could it be different in a giant like This one.

Palmeiras provided me with a personal and professional growth that I would not have acquired anywhere else. The day-to-day challenges, opportunities and possibilities are endless and increasingly transform us into a better person and professional.

The best thing about Palmeiras are the people, the environment, where everyone works and paddles to the same side, for the good of Palmeiras. The list of people to thank and who have been with me on this journey is immense.

The moment is for the passing of the baton to the professional who will replace me and who will certainly do a great job.

I’m redirecting my professional life to a personal project, managing the @podpahpodcast that I’ve been building with @igao and @mitic for the last few months.

A difficult decision to close a cycle to focus my efforts on a project that, like Palmeiras, has changed my life.

Thanks for everything, Lecture!

