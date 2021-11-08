Marvel Studios celebrates the Eternals box office

THE Marvel Studios used his instagram to celebrate the box office of Eternals, as the film is at the top around the globe. To celebrate, the company released a commemorative video:

According to Variety’s report, ‘eternal‘ dominated the box office around the world and already registers US$ 161.7 million, of which US$ 90.7 million came from the international market.

It is the second largest opening of the pandemic in the world.

In North America, although it was slightly below estimates, it became the fourth largest opening of the pandemic period with US$ 71 million, behind ‘Black Widow‘ (US$ 80.3 million), ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ (US$ 75.3 million) and ‘Venom: Time of Carnage‘ (US$90 million).

The site adds that, “Any other studio would be thrilled to have a release this size – but for a Marvel Studios venture, it’s hard not to see it as falling short.”

‘eternal‘ was directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and is playing in Brazilian cinemas, welcoming an exciting new team of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemies, the Deviants.