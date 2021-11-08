Maurício Barros: ‘Marinho lacks a company to match’; check notes – 11/07/2021

In Vila Belmiro, Santos ended up being defeated by Palmeiras 2-0, today (07), in a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship Serie A 2021. With the negative result, Peixe remains with 35 points and occupies the 15th position.

On Live do Santos, broadcast by UOL Sport after the Peixe games, journalists Gabriela Brino and Maurício Barros evaluated the performance of Fábio Carille’s team in the defeat in the derby and pointed out the positive and negative highlights. (See notes below)

Before, the team of UOL Sport promoted a debate about which were the best and worst highlights during the 90 minutes in Vila Belmiro. For Gabriela Brino, despite not being acting like last season, Marinho deserved the highlight, along with Zanocelo and Felipe Jonatan.

“Today I’m going to put Marinho among the best. I think the expectations we create for Marinho are still going to do, and today I think he really shows his football in a more dynamic way. He showed up more. , it was very active, it even deserves this mention,” he said.

“Along with him, I think Zanocelo also did very well, he was one of the best and most driven, all the balls went through him. Felipe Jonatan did well too”, concluded Gabriela Brino.

In turn, despite recognizing Marinho’s performance, Maurício Barros elected Lucas Braga as the positive highlight of Peixe in this afternoon’s classic.

“I think Marinho fought. There’s been no lack of a fight for Marinho, there’s a lack of company to match and collective performance so that he can take advantage of his best qualities. But I’m going to vote for Lucas Braga. I think he was the player when the ball arrived in attack managed to bother the goalkeeper Weverton,” he said.

John Paul

Maurício Barros: It wasn’t his fault for the goals – 5.5

Gabriela Brino: It was the least guilty in the end. There wasn’t much to do – 6.0

Velazquez

Maurício Barros: I give 6.0 during the period I could play – 6.0

Gabriela Brino: I think he is the one who structures the defense, who maintains the solidity – 6.0

Robson Reis

Maurício Barros: I will give 5.0 – 5.0

Gabriela Brino: Today he sinned, he couldn’t handle it – 4,5

Danilo Boza

Maurício Barros: For me, it was the worst of the three – 4,5

Gabriela Brino: I’ll rate 5.0 – 5.0

madson

Maurício Barros: Score 5.0 for me – 5.0

Gabriela Brino: I will leave Madson with 6.0. I really liked how he participated in the first half – 6.0

Zanocele

Gabriela Brino: As I said, he was one of the best, who most structured the midfield today, he was very excited – 6.5

Maurício Barros: I’m close, it took 6.0 – 6.0

Felipe Jonathan

Maurício Barros: For me, 5.5 – 5.5

Gabriela Brino: I agree. He was very participative in the first half, but then he was paralyzed as well as the team – 5.5

Mark William

Gabriela Brino: For me, grade 4.0 – 4.0

Maurício Barros: It was bad. 4.5 for me – 4,5

Marine

Maurício Barros: For me, it was grade 6.0 – 6.0

Gabriela Brino: He stood out, he was the one who tried the most – 7.0

Raniel

Maurício Barros: I give 4.5 – 4,5

Gabriela Brino: She was the one who least managed to show up today – 4.0

Lucas Braga

Maurício Barros: I thought it was the best – 6.5

Gabriela Brino: I felt a little lost today – 5.5

Carlos Sanchez

Gabriela Brino: I don’t think you could change the game – 5.5

Maurício Barros: I give the same grade – 5.5

Wagner Leonardo

Maurício Barros: Score 5.0 in my opinion – 5.0

Gabriela Brino: He was the one who was most harmed. Palmeiras was attacking a lot when he entered – 5.0

angelo

Gabriela Brino: It entered the same period as Wagner. It failed to fulfill its role very well – 5.0

Maurício Barros: I echo your words – 5.0

