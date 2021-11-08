Maurício Barros: ‘Santos failed to defy logic in Vila Belmiro’ – 11/07/2021

In Vila Belmiro, Santos failed to maintain the good sequence they had been doing and ended up being defeated 2-0 by Palmeiras, in a match valid for the Brasileirão Serie A 2021. With the setback, Peixe continues with the same 35 points and can see the nearest drawdown zone.

On Live do Santos, broadcast by UOL Sport after the Peixe games, journalists Gabriela Brino and Maurício Barros evaluated the match made by Fábio Carille’s men who, according to Maurício Barros, failed to contradict the ‘logic’ foreseen before the confrontation.

“Santos couldn’t defy logic today, the difference is very big, not only on the table, but also on the technical level (…) the fans fulfilled their role, but the team was unable to reproduce the good football of the two victories previous years and succumbed to a stronger team, which is preparing for the Libertadores final,” began Maurício.

Also participating in Live do Santos, Gabriela Brino highlighted the participation of fans in Vila Belmiro and the support despite the defeat in the derby, in addition to talking about Peixe’s performance as a whole.

“Fan ended up supporting the team at the end of the game. He managed to scream, celebrate despite the defeat and gave this support to the team from the beginning on the arrival of the bus and it was really beautiful. Today it didn’t work, the team couldn’t reproduce what happened to us previous games, he was unable to play the football he had been showing,” he said.

Then, the reporter spoke about the fans’ criticism of Raniel, who started, but did not live up to expectations in the absence of Diego Tardelli.

“I’ll start to agree with the fans. Raniel isn’t managing to impose himself on the field as he did in just one game so far, he has some mistakes. He’s not able to give an option,” he said.

Soon after, Maurício Barros agreed with Gabriela and gave his point of view about the Santos forward. In addition, it assessed the situation of the team in the table according to the results of the round

“Really, Raniel lacks a lot of confidence. In fact, he is far below what is expected of him (…) This defeat by Palmeiras doesn’t make Santos achieve a little more, but it doesn’t leave Santos in a situation either. that it considers itself desperate, that it is capable of unbalancing the structure of the team,” he declared.

Afterwards, the commentator stated that, for him, a draw could already be a good result for Fábio Carille’s team, given the circumstances. Gabriela Brino agreed with the opinion.

“I agree. It was a pity actually, because Santos managed to make a good start. Palmeiras, being Palmeiras, has a cast and their strength, it really brings difficulties for Santos. So, we expected this game to be very difficult, despite being at home and with the fans. The team got off to an organized start, with a team well posted on the field, but they couldn’t maintain this dynamic throughout the game (…) a draw would be incredible,” said Brino.

