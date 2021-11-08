Mauro Cezar: being thrashed by this Botafogo is Vasco’s supreme humiliation – 11/07/2021

After losing to CSA, at home, and Guarani, at the end, after wasting a penalty, Vasco was practically out of the fight for access to Serie A. But the worst was to come.

Understand, one thing is the lone star team at its greatest moments in history. With great teams. Another is the leader Botafogo, but from the second division. And it was to this rival that the Vasco team, at home, lost that way. Beaten, humiliated, 4 to 0.

The ease with which Enderson Moreira’s team reached the abundant scoreboard draws attention. And the problems of defensive exposure in Vasco have the fingerprints, yes, of Fernando Diniz and his orthodox strategies, even in largely unfavorable scenarios.

Whose fault is it? Of many. From former Vasco da Gama administrations, from the current Vasco administration, from someone who has never been part of any administration at Vasco da Gama, but stirs up the political backstage of the club, little collaborating, much turmoil.

Vasco doesn’t unite, he makes a kind of harakiri. He goes into his fifth second division championship, more Serie B appearances than A titles. And suffering a rout that means the ultimate humiliation.

