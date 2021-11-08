Maximum audience for Cruzeiro x Brusque at Mineirão will be 35 thousand fans; Fox explains – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Twitter/Mineirão Cruzeiro explained the fact that there is a limited audience for the next match at Mineirão

The game between Cruzeiro and Brusque, scheduled for next Tuesday (9), at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, will have a limited audience for security reasons. The club explained the situation in a post on social networks and regretted the fact that it could not open more sectors of the stadium for the 35th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

“The maximum capacity will be 35 thousand people. Yes, it will be insufficient for the love shown here these days (and always). We are very sorry for that! It is important to know that it is not our decision and that it does not involve commercial issues with Mineirão, but specific legislation on safety. Even if we scheduled even before the release of the public in the stadiums, it would not be possible,” he stressed.

Initially, the capacity for the match between Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina would be 22,500 attendees. However, the number of fans was increased due to the opening of the upper red sector last Friday. Tickets are only available for that sector and the bottom purple.

“Consecutive matches in a sports arena require a rotation of employees for safety, which, after the pandemic, BH does not support at this time. A fact that, for 2022, this will need to be resolved. Because it will be a year in which we will walk together to return to where it remains incomplete. without us”, finished explaining the Cruise.

Cruzeiro’s communications director used his private Twitter account to bemoan the fact that audiences were limited.

“Not always what we have to talk about will please you. But we keep a commitment to be as transparent as possible, even if it bothers us. In joy and sadness…”, he tweeted.