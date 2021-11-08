Maximum speeds for each driver at the Mexico City F1 GP

Lance Stroll topped the list of fastest speeds at the Mexico City GP (Photo: Aston Martin)

F1 LIVE! VERSTAPPEN SWALLOWS MERCEDES AT START AND WINS MEXICO CITY GP | Briefing

The Mexico City GP, disputed this Sunday (7), ended with the victory of Max Verstappen. The Dutchman jumped from third place right at the start to overtake the two Mercedes to take the lead and not start again. However, the list of highest speeds achieved during the dispute on Mexican land had some surprises. Like, for example, the top three, who were all out of the top-10: Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo.

Starting from last position, Stroll came 14th — between Bottas and Esteban Ocon — and managed to reach 360.8 km/h, Sunday’s record at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. 15th place Bottas is close behind, with 356.6 km/h, while Ricciardo recorded 356.4 km/h of top speed in his race, which finished in 12th position.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Bottas ran right through the first corner, but managed to set the second fastest speed of the Mexico City GP (Photo: Alfredo Estrella/AFP)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Big winner of the race and arguably the fastest driver of the weekend, Max Verstappen was only 15th, with 343.1 km/h, just ahead of Pierre Gasly, who topped the same list after Saturday qualifying. Rival of the Dutchman for the title and second place in the Mexico dispute, Lewis Hamilton scored 350.3 km/h and was in ninth place on the list.

Below the top three, they completed top-10, in order: Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso, Hamilton and Sergio Pérez. Yuki Tsunoda (283.5 km/h), from AlphaTauri, and Mick Schumacher (260.1 km/h), from Haas, retired on the first lap after an incident with Ocon and were the only ones below the 300 km/h mark.

F1 2021, Mexico City GP, Mexico, Sunday, Speed ​​Trap: