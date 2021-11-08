Meeting? Microsoft Avatar Can Go From Metaverse to Video Conferencing

The race has started – and it promises to be a big one. Microsoft didn’t even wait to dust off the launch of Meta, the new name and direction of the company that created Facebook, last week to report that the 250 million users who access the Microsoft Teams app at least once a month will be able to, in soon, enjoy a more immersive experience in the metaverse, with chat and conferences carried out by avatars and in fully virtual scenarios.

Last week, during Microsoft Ignite, the annual event for developers and IT professionals, the company dedicated a 40-minute panel to talk about hybrid work.

In its latest Job Trends Index, Microsoft found that while 70 percent of employees want to continue working remotely after the pandemic, 65 percent plan to spend more time with their teams face-to-face. They called it the “hybrid work paradox”.

To solve this apparent contradiction, Microsoft bets on flexibility and has been developing a series of tools such as integration of the conference software with the car’s multimedia system and more organic ways to visualize the participants of a videoconference.

If you are reading this column, probably already used Teams or, at the very least, one of its direct competitors like Zoom or Google Meet. Videoconferencing platforms were and continue to be part of everyday life during the pandemic, whether for work meetings or for the classroom (one of the strong niches where Microsoft operates, with commercial agreements with city halls and companies).

In the new version, the idea is for the user to be able to detach from the grid structure, where each little head appears stuck in its own window, to create an immersive and three-dimensional conference environment.

Most users lose focus and attention after half an hour of virtual chat on these platforms and get tired of staring at the mosaic of little heads to which we were reduced by social distance. There are those who do their nails while participating in a work meeting, without too much embarrassment. After all, what the computer camera doesn’t reveal, nobody checks.

Of all the innovations presented, the one that calls the most attention is the integration of Teams with the company’s metaverse technology, called Mesh and which is already used in a product such as AltspaceVR, a metaverse platform purchased by the company in 2017 and a direct competitor of the Horizon Worlds (Goal) and RecRoom.

AltspaceVR, by the way, was where we visited the first church in the metaverse, in an experience already reported in another column.

Mesh technology will allow you to participate in different meetings as an avatar and this avatar will be able to move naturally between immersive spaces in the metaverse and traditional remote conferences in videoconferencing.

Image: Reproduction

Likewise, you’ll be able to access these spaces both through glasses of different brands — such as the Oculus Quest 2 (Meta), the HTC Vice (HTC) and Microsoft HoloLens itself (Microsoft) — and through traditional two-dimensional devices like yours. computer or cell phone.

Microsoft avatars, like Meta, are made in 3D and can adopt gestures and emojis, in addition to representing the movements of the lips, consistent with what the user is talking about.

Support is being developed to allow simultaneous translation and transcription of what each person speaks in virtual meetings, allowing people from all over the world to join Teams, without language barriers.

With Microsoft Teams, companies will be able to create their own virtual spaces in the metaverse. Large companies such as Accenture and Anheuser-Busch InBev are already using these tools.

All these technologies are planned for the first half of 2022 and it is still necessary to wait to see, in practice, if they will actually fulfill what they promise.

The fact is that today, with available technologies, a series of virtual meetings is often more tiring than the old face-to-face experience. And certainly the transition to the hybrid world will still require technological and cultural adjustments.

The challenges and possibilities of hybrid work are posed and there is still a lot to improve in the interface and user experience. But it’s a trend that seems to be here to stay.

And get ready, other giants are about to take the field.