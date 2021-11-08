Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 will be temporarily removed from digital stores today (8)

Facebook

Konami announced that it will temporarily remove Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from digital stores as of today, Nov. 8, as it works to renew licenses for selected historical archival images used in each game.

“We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work to make these products available for purchase again,” Konami said.

Read the full announcement below via the official website.

Temporary removal of Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from digital stores (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS, etc.)

Thanks for playing the Metal Gear series.

Which products will be temporarily removed?

Playstation 3 Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

PS Vita Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

PlayStation Now Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Xbox 360 Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3

3DS Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D

GOG.com Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance

NVIDIA SHIELD Metal Gear Solid 2 HD for SHIELD TV Metal Gear Solid 3 HD for SHIELD TV



(Some of the above titles are not available in some countries and regions).