MG: Samples from Marília Mendonça and accident victims are analyzed by IML

After the wake and burial of Marília Mendonça and the other four victims of last Friday’s air accident (5), investigations into the cause of the accident are still being conducted by the Civil Police in Caratinga, Minas Gerais.

In parallel, the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of the capital of Minas Gerais is analyzing samples of the victims’ bodies with toxicological and complementary tests.

To the newspaper O Tempo, José Roberto Rezende, a coroner and advisor to the board of the Instituto Médico Legal in the capital of Minas Gerais, stressed that tests are necessary every time accidents occur, whether in traffic or by air.

“Some tests can only be done here in Belo Horizonte because our central laboratory is located here. The equipment we have is state-of-the-art, modern and gives great reliability to the test results”, said the coroner.

The results of the analyzes must be ready within two weeks and can help in the process of clarifying the accident.

“This is necessary in order to rule out that any of the pilots and passengers on the aircraft could be under the influence of some psychotropic substance, whether legal or illegal, so that everything is properly registered and the truth of the facts is shown”, he explained.

know more

+ Marília Mendonça dies after a plane crash in Minas Gerais

+ Famous people lament the death of Marília Mendonça after a plane crash

+ Plane carrying Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence