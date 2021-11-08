Milan and Inter Milan draw at Italian in the former’s law night, own goal and missed penalty

Despite great chances, Milan and Inter Milan were tied 1-1 at the Italian

Fighting at the top of the table, Milan and Inter Milan faced each other this Sunday (7) by the Italian Championship at San Siro. Entitled to the former law and lost penalty, the two teams tied at 1-1.

Follow Inter Milan and Milan matches in the Italian Championship live streamed by ESPN on Star+

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

After 9 minutes, Kessié made a silly penalty on Çalhanoglu. The midfielder himself went to charge and converted, leaving his mark for the ‘law of the former’ and irritating the Rossoneri fans.

Shortly thereafter, however, Tonali took a good free kick in the area, Tomori ‘punched’ with a header and De Vrij fumbled to deflect against his own goal and tie the duel.

But Inter still had two more clear chances in the first stage to get ahead again. In the first, Ballo Touré made another penalty, this time in Darmian, but Tatarusanu defended Lautaro’s charge.

In the final stretch, Bastoni made a beautiful individual play down the left and crossed to the middle with Barella coming free to kick into the open goal, but Ballo Touré saved on the line.

Championship status

Milan remain undefeated and in second, with 32 points, tied with the napoli. Inter is right behind, with 25.

lost chance

With Napoli’s stumbling block against the hellas verona, Milan could have left the San Siro with the lead and a record of 11 victories in the first 12 games that only the youth features in Italian history.

Relentless ex law

Ibra couldn’t, but Çalhanoglu could. The Turk left the Rossoneri last season to join the Nerazzurri.

upcoming games

After the FIFA date, the two teams return to the field for the Italian. Milan faces the Fiorentina away from home, while Inter host Napoli in an important duel in the dispute for the top.

Datasheet

Milan 1 x 1 Inter Milan

GOALS: De Vrij (against) (MIL); Calhanoglu (INT)

MILAN: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori and Ballo Touré (Kalulu); Tonali (Benacer), Kessié, Brahim (Saelemaekers), Krunic (Bakayoko) and Rafael Leão (Rebic); Ibrahimovic. Technician: Stefano Pioli

INTER MILAN: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni (Dimarco); Darmian (Dumfries), Barella (Vidal), Brozovic, Çalhanoglu and Perisic; Dzeko (Correa) and Lautaro (Sánchez). Technician: Simone Inzaghi