Milton Neves makes an unusual promise if Atlético-MG loses Brasileirão

Credit: Reproduction

Milton Neves is so convinced that Atlético-MG will be champion of the Brasileirão in 2021 that he made an unusual promise in the 3rd time program of Band this Sunday (7). The show’s host promised to wear a bikini if ​​Rooster doesn’t win the competition this season:

“Atletico-MG is such a champion, but such a champion, that if Galo doesn’t go, I’ll ask Marília Ruiz for one of her bikinis, I’ll put it on, and compete for Miss Brasil on the Band screen and I’ll win!” – Said the presenter.

Those present on the program confirmed that Galo will win the 2021 Brasileirão, but asked the journalist to disregard this bet, as it would be a shame for the network.

President of Inter talks about the confusion that took place in Beira-Rio after the victory at GreNal:

Atlético-MG won the derby against América-MG by 1-0, with a goal by Guilherme Arana. The goal left Galo with 65 points, in the isolated lead of the competition, ten points ahead of vice-leader Palmeiras and 12 points ahead of Flamengo, the main competitor who has 53 points and has two games less than their opponents.

