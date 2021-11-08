Milton Neves nails the four relegations for Serie B 2022

Credit: Reproduction

Milton Neves provoked Flamengo on the 3rd time program of Band this Sunday (7). The presenter, declared a supporter of Atlético-MG, provoked the fans of Rubro-Negro when talking about how the championship will end up referring to his suit and tie, in black and red, respectively:

“I’m going to take off (the Rubro-Negra clothes), Flamengo won’t even be runner-up, it’ll be Palmeiras!” – Said the journalist.

The presenter of the 3rd half also spoke about the clubs that are currently in the G4, being Sport, Juventude, Grêmio and Chapecoense:

“I think these four there, they’ve already fallen, it won’t change, no.” – It stuck.

President of Inter talks about the confusion that took place in Beira-Rio after the victory at GreNal:

Atlético-MG won the derby against América-MG by 1-0, with a goal by Guilherme Arana. The goal left Galo with 65 points, in the isolated lead of the competition, ten points ahead of vice-leader Palmeiras and 12 points ahead of Flamengo, the main competitor who has 53 points and has two games less than their opponents.

