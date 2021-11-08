Mineirão director says lack of staff limits audience in Cruzeiro game – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Facebook/Mineirão Mineirão will stage Cruzeiro x Brusque with a maximum capacity of 35 thousand fans

The match between Cruzeiro and Brusque, next Tuesday (9), at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, will have a limited audience capacity. Only 35,000 tickets will be sold for the game, and this left the heavenly fans upset, making criticisms on social networks. The reason for limiting the number of fans, even though Gigante da Pampulha has the capacity to receive a much larger number of people, is due to the limitation of the event’s operation. This is explained by the stadium director, Samuel Lloyd.

“Cruzeiro fans never leave the club. As much as our projections were for a game of around 20 thousand people, demand has shown that the programming is for much more. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the companies that work with events were unstructured, people did not work for a long time. Today we do not have a mass of people to work with, capable of doing two game operations in a row, on Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s why we have operational limits in the game on Tuesday. The idea is for us to be able to start recruiting,” explained Samuel Lloyd, in an interview with Itatiaia.

Cruzeiro’s communication director, Vinícius Lordello, also used his social networks to lament the limited audience in Tuesday’s game. “Not always what we have to talk about will please you. But we maintain a commitment to be as transparent as possible, even if it bothers us. In joy and sadness…”, he said in his Twitter account.

Initially, the capacity for the match between Cruzeiro and Brusque in Mineirão of 22,500 fans. However, the number of fans was increased due to the opening of the upper red sector last Friday. Tickets are only available for that sector and the bottom purple.

“With the successful recruitment from this moment of the resumption and Cruzeiro signaling that it really wants to play the games at Mineirão in 2022, this operation will be as round as it always was. We always made games for 60 thousand people and events in between, just turning the on and off button. This is not the case today. Obviously the pandemic has this impact, of disrupting event spaces, event teams. And, obviously, an operation for 60 thousand people is not a trivial event . It demands a lot of responsibility and training from these teams that are going to start working. That’s why we need to put a little brake on this case,” the Mineirão director expanded the justification.

Lloyd also said that those interested in working at the stadium should look for, starting this Monday (8), the stadium’s website.

“I call everyone who wants to work on Mineirão events. Go to our website tomorrow, we will have more information, this Monday, on how you can register to provide service here with us. whether in security, cleaning, in the area of food and beverages. We need people to resume the events at the stadium,” he concluded,

