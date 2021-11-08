Mineirão’s commercial director assures that audience limitation is “purely operational” | cruise

Cruzeiro will return to play at Mineirão and wants a “full house”. However, the operation of the game so that it can receive 60 thousand people in the match against Brusque, at 21:30, is unfeasible. This is what the commercial director of Mineirão, Samuel Lloyd guarantees. Due to not having a signed contract, the logistical issues involving the game, dealt with in a hurry, did not allow for the maximum capacity.

1 of 2 Mineirão will once again be Cruzeiro’s home in this Series B — Photo: Guilherme Macedo Mineirão will once again be Cruzeiro’s home in this Series B — Photo: Guilherme Macedo

“If Cruzeiro had arrived for us last Monday and said: I need to open Mineirão to 60 thousand people, we would have said that it is not possible. Suddenly, if it was a month earlier, we look at the table and prepare” – Samuel Lloyd

In an interview with Radio 98, Samuel Lloyd detailed the situation involving Cruzeiro and stadium administration. The club, according to the director, expected an audience of 7,000 people for the game against Brusque. As demand grew, they made more tickets available until they reached 35,000 tickets.

However, at the meeting held last Friday, between Federation, Cruzeiro and Mineirão, the audience forecast was 22,500 thousand attendees and that this capacity could reach, even on Sunday, with the maximum forecast. And then the administration of Mineirão informed that it would not be possible to receive the maximum capacity for the Cruzeiro game.

The operation is unfeasible, according to the director, because Cruzeiro does not currently have a contract with Minas Arena. A different situation from Atlético-MG, which has a contract that guarantees the performance of their games at Gigante da Pampulha. And it is precisely because there are two Galo games before and after that the operation for 60 thousand people is impossible to be carried out.

– In our database as security we have 600 people. I need all these people at the event that is already hired. Not everyone goes… we have a break of around 30%. We have no guarantee of securing security for both events – he said.

Samuel Lloyd revealed that, due to the lack of events, the database of workers at the stadium is out of step and, as he has signed a contract with Galo, he needs to give priority to what has been agreed. However, he also stated that Cruzeiro is seeking an agreement to send the games in Mineirão again.

Also in the interview, he stated that there are talks for the game against Náutico, on the 27th, also to be played in Pampulha. The intention of the stadium administration is that, in this match, Fox can count on as much audience as possible.