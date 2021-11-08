Miss Brazil was excluded from the ceremony for attempting a coup, says stylist

Contrary to what was said by the vice Miss Universe 2020, Julia Gama, it was not her political stance that took her away from the event that will award the Miss Universe Brazil this year.

In a conversation with the column LeoDias, Dimas Ribeiro, commercial advisor to the stylist Daniela Setogutti, responsible for producing the dresses for the award, revealed that the model asked them to overprice the value of the piece, which is paid for by the production.

According to him, the first contact with Julia took place in October 2020 and, from the first moment, “she was incisive and always wanted to go over the Miss Universe Brazil organization”.

“Many issues she asked us to deal directly with her. Thus, the organization Miss Universe Brazil requested that a budget for the dress be provided. When Julia found out about this, she asked us to see what we had budgeted and, at the same time, to increase the final amount of the budget. We didn’t understand what her objective was and we were concerned about passing on a higher value to the organization. Even with Julia’s request, we preferred to send the actual budget to the organization”, he explained.

At the time, for the dress to be signed by stylist Daniela Setogutti, the event organizers would have to pay R$ 50,400.00, including labor. But the model requested that an amount between R$ 50 thousand and R$ 65 thousand be transferred just for the material used. According to Dimas, labor was the highest cost within the budget.

1_julia_gama_miss_brasil-17418622 Miss Brazil 2020, Julia GamaReproduction/Instagram Miss universe – Brazilian – Julia Range Miss Julia RangeRodrigo Varela/Getty Images Julia Gama, Miss Brazil 2020 Julia Gama took second place in Miss UniverseDisclosure Julia Gama, Miss Brazil 2020 Photos by Julia Gama, Miss Brazil 2020Disclosure Julia Gama, Miss Brazil 2020 Photos by Julia Gama, Miss Brazil 2020Disclosure Julia Gama, Miss Brazil 2020 Photos by Julia Gama, Miss Brazil 2020Disclosure Julia Gama, Miss Brazil 2020 Photos by Julia Gama, Miss Brazil 2020Disclosure 0

conversation prints

The column also had access to prints of conversations exchanged between the stylist and Júlia in which she reinforces the requests for exchange of values ​​and requests that “all stay between them”.

According to the commercial advisor, they did not give in to Julia’s advances and soon reported, via e-mail, what had happened to the organization of Miss Universe Brazil.

“Our line of conversation with the organization has always been frank. We always made it clear what she was trying to do and we never agreed with Julia’s ideas, which is why we passed everything on to the organization”, concludes Dimas.

Sought, Julia Gama said she had nothing to say about what happened. “I never covered a contest dress. I have nothing to say about it.”