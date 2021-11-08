“Missed” in recent times, Cazares reappears with good performance and gains survival at Fluminense | Rio de Janeiro

From almost cards out of the deck, the highlight of the Fluminense’s 1-0 victory over Sport . The good performance of Cazares last Saturday, at Maracanã, may have given survival to the 29-year-old Ecuadorian in Tricolor, not only this year, but also next season.

Little used in recent times, the midfielder started on the bench in front of the Pernambuco team and was called – even surprisingly – by coach Marcão at half-time, in place of Arias, with the mission of improving the team’s articulation. And he took the chance very well. His entry made the team gain more volume and objectivity in the match. There were at least six danger shots that came out of his feet. One of them, the ball on Luiz Henrique’s crossbar, the other, the header close to Lucca’s crossbar.

Ironically, Cazares did not participate in the play of the winning goal, scored by David Braz, in a cross from Marlon. But that didn’t stop him from being named by fans and commentators as the best on the field and also receiving praise from the coach:

– We know he’s a natural talent. His week was very good. We’ve been talking to him that he has a game with a characteristic that needs a 10 like him. It was the game against Cuiabá, against Corinthians, against Atlético-GO… There’s a game with a draw for a 10. Make a table, a penultimate pass… We knew that at some point we might need it in that intermediate region, to catch the ball and find our attackers. The first half was designed for that and in the break we’ve already made that move. He went in and did what we expected. Very important performance. He is an above average guy, focused and will certainly help us a lot during this Brazilian Championship final – said Marcão.

Khazars had not even been listed for the two previous matches. Against Santos, the club’s justification was “private problems”. Against Ceará the reason was a work of “muscle rebalancing”.

O ge found that the midfielder, who throughout his career had recurrent problems in being in ideal physical shape, was subjected to a more intense load of training to achieve better conditioning. He succeeded, but he ended up feeling muscle wasting due to the more demanding training sessions and ended up not being related at the time. The same had already happened in the week of the game against Atlético-GO, when he was out of the final list for the entry of Gustavo Apis.

Interestingly, Cazares did not gain space in Flu with after Nenê left for Vasco and Ganso was injured, direct competitors in the position of guard. On the contrary, it lost even more. His last game as a starter was against Barcelona de Guayaquil, still under the command of Roger Machado.

Of the 17 games since Marcão took over, the midfielder was related to only 12, he didn’t start playing in any and entered in five, totaling 110 minutes on the field, little more than one game. In all, he has 30 games, 1 goal and 3 assists for Tricolor in the season.

Cazares in Marcão’s 17 games ahead of Flu:

Related to 12 games

None as holder

entered in five

110 minutes played in total

Zero goals and assists

Hired earlier this year after terminating with Corinthians, Cazares has a contract with Fluminense until the end of 2022. The internal view until then was that the player had not yet lived up to expectations. So, despite the bond, his future at the club next season was open.

By showing last Saturday that he can be useful, he may have won the trust of Marcão, the fans and, who knows, opened the way to establish himself at Fluminense. It will depend on getting good performances in a row until the end of the year, something that has always been a dilemma in his career.

The next opportunity is this Tuesday, against Grêmio, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The cast of Fluminense re-presents this Monday morning at CT Carlos Castilho, trains and leaves in the afternoon for Porto Alegre.

