MN: Get ready: Galo will dominate Brazilian football for many years! – 11/8/2021

I wrote about this last Sunday and I want to develop the matter further with you this Monday.

It’s just that every season has an “owner”.

And that doesn’t exactly depend on titles, but on performance and expectations around the team.

For example, the 1996 Brazilian champion was Grêmio, but when we talk about this season, everyone remembers the ravishing Palmeiras de Luxemburgo.

And it will be that way this season too.

Galo, already eliminated, will not win the main tournament in dispute, the Libertadores da América.

The cup will be between Flamengo and Palmeiras (I bet Verdão will take it!).

But when, a few years from now, we talk about the 2021 season, everyone will only remember Atlético-MG de Cuca.

Maior de Minas, which is still very close to taking the two biggest national titles, is the team of the moment in Brazilian football.

When any round starts, everyone keeps an eye on the game of Rooster, as it is sure to be a frank, good, well played and exciting duel.

While watching the games at Palmeiras is synonymous with sleepiness.

And Flamengo is sure to follow a totally disorganized team on the field.

Is not true?

And get ready, for this is just the first season of a victorious Rooster who promises to dominate Brazilian football for many, many years.

Opinion!