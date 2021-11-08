Mobile-free WhatsApp Web Feature Released for More Users | Technology

WhatsApp is releasing to more users the resource that eliminates the need for a cell phone to access the web version of the messenger. The function has been tested since July and, according to the application, is being made available little by little.

With the change, users can send and receive messages even if the cell phone is disconnected. The platform will be accessible on up to four computers and will work “independently” on each of them.

The main device of the account is still the cell phone, but the device does not need to be connected to the internet or even turned on to allow access on the computer.

Wanted by g1, WhatsApp indicated that “the deployment of the multi-device access feature continues slowly for more users”

“This is not an official launch, but a continuation of this process started a few months ago,” he said.

“This new feature will allow those with their apps properly updated to use the platform on up to four linked devices without requiring their phone to be connected,” he continued.

Before the test, when sending WhatsApp messages from the computer, the machine only worked as a kind of interface, as if the application was just mirrored on the PC.

Who takes care of sending and receiving messages is the smartphone. He is responsible for the encryption function that scrambles messages and only allows the sender and recipient to access the content, for example.

Therefore, when the cell phone is disconnected from the internet or runs out of battery, it is not possible to continue using the application from the computer.

WhatsApp will use a system to synchronize messages between the cell phone and other connected devices, transforming itself into a “multiplatform” app.

To use WhatsApp on a computer, you will still need to scan a QR Code from your phone, as is currently the case.

But there will be one more step before that: to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to the app account, you will be asked to unlock biometrics (with facial recognition or fingerprint) on your smartphone.

The goal is to prevent unwanted access, such as those that happen in cloning or account theft.