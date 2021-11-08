Mother confesses that she hid a dead baby’s body inside the house wall

A woman confessed to having buried the body of her four-month-old baby in a house wall in Charleroi, Pennsylvania (USA). Kylie Wilt, 25, claims that the baby died in February of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, in the family’s former home and that, as she had no money to cover the burial expenses, she hid the body in the house for which the family moved.

In his testimony, Wilt said he placed the baby’s body in a box and made a hole in the wall of the house. Afterwards, she put plaster on and painted the place.

On November 4th, when she was sought out by police officers, she had said that the child, who should have been 1 year old, was with someone else in North Carolina. The police returned to the family’s home, as they could not confirm the baby’s whereabouts. That’s when Wilt told him what had happened.

The family was monitored by the police since the child’s birth as she presented THC (tetrahydrocarbin) in your body. It is a compound of the phenol family and the main component of the marijuana plant, being responsible for its hallucinogenic effects.

Wilt and the baby’s father, Alan Hollis, will be charged with concealing the death of a child, corpse abuse, obstruction of justice, social security fraud and tampering with evidence.

According to CBS, Wilt’s sister said she had no idea of ​​the baby’s disappearance and that Hollis was abusive to her sister and kept her isolated from her family.

“I used to hear the baby crying all the time. And all of a sudden, it stopped happening. I asked her about the baby and she told me he had died. I was thinking, I’ve been here all the time and I’ve never seen an ambulance . Wouldn’t you call 911 if your baby wasn’t responding to you?” the couple’s neighbor, Robin Stasicha, told the channel.

The police are still looking for the other three children who would live with the couple.