Mothers of Marília Mendonça and producer Henrique Ribeiro support each other after a plane crash: ‘We know what this pain is’ | Bahia

Ruth Dias and Mariza Ribeiro are living together an unnatural pain, shared by the closeness that their children had. Henrique’s mother revealed that she has been talking to Ruth, who considered her son to be part of the family.

“A very dear hug to Ruth. When she spoke to me, she said: ‘Mariza, I lost three people in my family because your son was my son. He did everything for me here. It was my daughter, it was my brother and it was him. I feel your pain’. I said: ‘And I feel yours’“.

“We are united at heart with Marília’s family, because we know what this pain is”.

1 of 6 Henrique Ribeiro with his family, and Marília Mendonça with her ex-husband in the background, during New Year’s Eve in Bahia — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Henrique Ribeiro with his family, and Marília Mendonça with her ex-husband in the background, during New Year’s Eve in Bahia — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

For Mariza, the relationship between Henrique and Marília ended up being strengthened, too, because of her son’s longing for his younger sister, Clara Ribeiro.

“When he took over working with Marília, he also conveyed a bit of being away from his sister. Because one thing that caught my attention at one of the shows, and I noticed it at every show: Henrique was pointing out Marília as she was about to enter the stage. He put the microphone, everything right, checked, and kissed her forehead“.

“That was very marked on me, seeing this affection he had for her, in every show. And I, in everyone I watched, stayed together because I wanted to see if this was commonplace, if it was a continuous thing for him. And it was. He used to kiss him on the forehead. Then I said: My God, I think he conveys a little of the lack he feels for Clara. And in Marília, he absorbed it. He had it like a sister.”

2 of 6 Marília Mendonça and Henrique Ribeiro, when singer was pregnant with baby Léo — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Marília Mendonça and Henrique Ribeiro, when the singer was pregnant with baby Léo — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The parents tell that, since he was little, Henrique dreamed of working with events.

“There was a time when we spent Carnival and Henrique, still young, disappeared inside the Hotel da Bahia. Think about the despair, the hotel, the carnival, this lost boy inside. And we: ‘my God, where is Henrique?’. When we managed to locate it, Henrique was on stage, arranging and helping the people to carry the equipment”, recalled Mariza.

3 of 6 Henrique Ribeiro, producer of singer Marília Mendonça — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Henrique Ribeiro, producer of singer Marília Mendonça — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

His career as a producer began even before he reached adulthood, in Salvador. As a teenager, the father accompanied his son to all the shows and organizations he did.

“At 15, he started with the band Motumbá. Afterwards, he went to Smell of Love. The father accompanied him, always took him, because he wanted to go. as he was smaller [de idade], George went with him,” said his mother.

“He was very helpful. Whoever needed him, he was there to attend”.

The father, George Ribeiro, also spoke about the productive streak he had since he was young. From high school parties to events that he organized as an adult, Henrique always had the support of his family.

“At high school parties he used to say: ‘My dad, I’m going to have a party.’ I said: ‘Go and do it’. I will take you. What time is it to pick you up? And I was there. he left here [de Salvador] with 21 years old. He graduated and 15 days later he left for Divinópolis [em Minas Gerais]. He did event management, which was the closest thing to what he wanted. He said: ‘My father, I’m going to study to be an event professional’”.

4 of 6 Henrique Ribeiro, producer by Marília Mendonça — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Henrique Ribeiro, producer by Marília Mendonça — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Despite being shaken by the tragedy, Henrique’s family made a point of stressing that he was happy, doing his job.

“That plane was just happiness, I tell you. They were returning to what they most enjoyed doing in life, which was singing, producing, doing everything. Unfortunately, there was this accident”, said George.

Henrique leaves behind a son, who lives with his mother in Minas Gerais. Henrique’s sister, Clara, also believes that his brother was satisfied, living his best moment, when his life was interrupted by the accident.

“He was so happy, living such a full life, that he lived in a few years what a lot of people in many years don’t live. He lived it all and he was very happy”.

5 of 6 Henrique Ribeiro, producer by Marília Mendonça — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Henrique Ribeiro, producer by Marília Mendonça — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Henrique was from Salvador and had lived in Goiânia for over ten years, where he moved precisely to work with events. In the state of Goiás, he became a producer for the countryman Cristiano Araújo, who died after a car accident in 2015. Henrique accompanied the countryman on the accident trip, but he was on the bus with the band.

Journalist Nestor Mendes, the producer’s uncle, recalls how Henrique’s personality combined with the musical medium. “He was an extroverted, cheerful figure and always loved to party. His father had a carnival block here in Salvador, so I believe he ended up taking this characteristic. He was a sweet person who will be sorely missed”.

A passionate fan of Vitória, Henrique even presented Marília with a shirt from the club of the heart. On social networks, the club lamented the death of the fan.

“It is with great regret that Esporte Clube Vitória comes to mourn the loss of Marília Mendonça, Henrique Bahia and the other crew members, this Friday afternoon (5.) We wish all family, friends and fans strength. Our respect and admiration! “, wrote the official profile of the club.

EC Bahia also paid tributes

Baianos pay homage to singer Marília Mendonça at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador

Esporte Clube Bahia, rival of Henrique’s heart team, also paid tribute to the producer, on Sunday (7). During the break of the match against São Paulo, the Arena Fonte Nova, in the capital of Bahia, received a tribute in honor of the two friends.

A video was shown on the stadium screen with several moments of affection and complicity between the singer and the producer, accompanied by a song by Marília, Graveto. The singer Berguinho, from the band Seu Maxixe, also sang the song, which moved the audience.

Marília Mendonça recorded great shows in Salvador and performed at Arena Fonte Nova in December 2017, in her debut at the Summer Festival.

Arena Fonte Nova shows videos in honor of singer Marília Mendonça and producer Henrique Ribeiro

Marília Mendonça and Henrique Ribeiro died on Friday afternoon (5), along with three other people, after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Serra de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination to Caratinga/MG, where Marília would have a performance tonight. At the moment, this is the information we have.”, informed the singer’s advisor in a note.

The firefighters also confirmed the death through the following note: “The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. The CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims.”

6 of 6 Cenipa and Civil Police experts work in the wreckage to discover the causes of the plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo Experts from Cenipa and the Civil Police work in the wreckage to discover the causes of the plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo

